Watch Davante Adams Dish Out Praise to Fellow New York Jets Wide Receiver
Davante Adams has been playing in the NFL for a decade. Like any young player, when he entered the league out of Fresno State, he had a learning curve.
Now, in his 11th year he has the credentials to assess his fellow wide receivers, including his new teammates with the New York Jets.
He said when he arrived he wanted to be a leader and a mentor to the entire receiver room, but he pointed out Garrett Wilson specifically.
In just a week he’s learned something about Wilson, which he talked about during his weekly appearance with “Up and Adams” hosted by Kay Adams.
“Where he's at right now, he's light years ahead of where I was at that point in my career,” Adams said.
Reviewing their careers it’s hard to argue. Adams entered the NFL in 2014 with the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers entrenched as the starter. As a rookie he caught 38 passes for 446 yards and three touchdowns. He had a solid follow-up in 2015 with 50 catches for 483 yards and a touchdown in just 13 games.
But, in 2016, he had his first huge year. He caught 75 passes for 997 yards and 12 touchdowns. He didn’t make the Pro Bowl that season, but he did the following year in 2017.
Wilson was the Jets’ first-round pick in 2022 and even without an All-Pro level quarterback to throw him the football, he’s been wildly productive. In his first season he earned NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors as he caught 83 passes for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns.
He followed that up last season with better production in some areas, as he caught 95 passes for 1,042 yards and three touchdowns.
While the chemistry between Wilson and Rodgers isn’t perfect yet, he’s been one of the most targeted receivers in the NFL this season. Rodgers has thrown his way 76 times and he’s caught 46 of them for 460 yards and three touchdowns.
So, statistically, yes, Wilson is ahead of where Adams was back in 2016.
Wilson has also been the subject of trade rumors. Over the weekend there were reports that some teams had reached out to New York about whether they would be interested in dealing the third-year pro, reasoning that it might be hard to pay both Wilson and Adams, as Wilson’s fifth-year option comes up next year and Adams has two years remaining on his deal worth $35 million per year, which can be voided.
As a receiver who was just traded, Adams had advice for Wilson there, too.
“Block it all out and don't give it any attention,” Adams said. “At the end of the day what you want to do, and what I believe he wants to do, is to continue to ball out here and build something special with this team. He's a special player and I love having an opportunity to play with him and help him grow.”