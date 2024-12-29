New York Jets Embarrass Themselves in Blowout Loss to Buffalo Bills
The New York Jets were nothing less than embarrassing in their 40-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
It was fitting, though. After last week’s loss quarterback Aaron Rodgers said the last two weeks would show who wants to play and who doesn’t.
It may be possible that no one wants any part of these final two weeks.
Rodgers himself threw two interceptions and was called for an unnecessary roughness penalty while trying to tackle the defender after the second pick. This came after a week in which he told reporters that he hadn’t spoken to Jets owner Woody Johnson in weeks and former Jets coach Eric Mangini said the 41-year-old quarterback was trying to get released.
Later in the game, the wide receiver who has reportedly been dissatisfied with his role in the offense, Garrett Wilson, fumbled a football to set up another Buffalo (13-3) touchdown.
The Jets turned the ball over three times. The New York defense was unable to create a turnover and was undisciplined, as it has been for most of the season. The unit also lost cornerback Sauce Gardner midway through the game as his hamstring injury flared up yet again.
Without Gardner, his backup, Brandin Echols, was burned on a terrific touchdown catch by Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper.
New York committed 16 penalties for 120 yards and handed Buffalo good field position throughout the game.
It was, without question, the Jets’ worst performance of the season.
Rodgers was ultimately removed from the game early in the fourth quarter as the game was out of hand. He finished with 112 yards passing (12-of-18) and did not become the fifth player in NFL history to reach 500 touchdown passes for his career.
Tyrod Taylor, a former Buffalo quarterback, replaced Rodgers and helped the Jets avoid a shutout with a late touchdown pass to Wilson. He threw another touchdown pass to Tyler Conklin and went 12-of-14 for 83 yards and two touchdowns.
Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen left the game early, too, as he wrapped up the game with 182 yards passing and two touchdowns, along with 17 rushing yards and a touchdown. He is now second all-time among players with a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown in the same game, behind only Cam Newton.
Breece Hall carried the ball just 10 times for 45 yards for the Jets, while Wilson finished with seven receptions for 66 yards. Conklin had a team-high eight catches for 57 yards.
James Cook rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown. Nine different Bills caught at least one pass.
The Jets’ season will end next Sunday when they host the Miami Dolphins. It will be a merciful end to a mercilessly bad season.