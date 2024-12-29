New York Jets Superstar Trio Active For Buffalo Bills Game
Three New York Jets stars — all of whom have been on the injury report all week — will be active for Sunday’s game with the Buffalo Bills.
That includes wide receiver Davante Adams, defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and cornerback Sauce Gardner.
Both teams released their inactive lists 90 minutes before kickoff. Both teams had a long list of players on the injury report entering the contest with the Jets featuring 13 and the Bills featuring 16.
One Jets player on the injury list — kicker Greg Zuerlein was activated from injured reserve on Saturday and will resume duties.
All three were questionable going into the game. Adams (hip) and Gardner (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but did practice on Friday in a limited manner. Williams (hamstring) was a limited participant all week.
Gardner re-injured the hamstring in the second half of last week’s game. When he originally injured the hamstring he missed a game and didn’t practice all week. He then returned the following week.
The Jets’ inactives for Sunday are cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, edge rusher Braiden McGregor (ankle), kicker Anders Carlson, safety Jaylin Simpson, cornerback Kendall Sheffield and cornerback Quan’tez Stiggers.
Players listed on New York’s injury report that are active for the game include cornerback Michael Carter II (back), safety Tony Adams (ankle), offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), edge rusher Haason Reddick (neck), offensive guard John Simpson (calf) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee).
There was little question as to whether Rodgers would play. He said at the start of the week he was dealing with an “MCL issue” and said he has every intention of playing on Sunday.
The Bills will be without several players that were on the injury report all week, most notably wide receiver Curtis Samuel (rib) and safety Damar Hamlin (rib). Other inactives included cornerback Kaiir Elam, linebacker Nick Morrow, tackle Tylan Grable, defensive tackle Austin Johnson and safety Lewis Cine.
Bills that will be available and were on Friday’s final injury report include defensive back Cam Lewis (shoulder), linebacker Matt Milano (biceps/groin), safety Taylor Rapp (neck), quarterback Josh Allen (elbow/shoulder), offensive tackle Spencer Brown (neck), defensive tackle DeWayne Carter (wrist), cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee), tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee), punter Sam Martin (back), tight end Quinton Morris (shoulder/groin), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (back), defensive end Dawuane Smoot (wrist) and linebacker Dorian Williams (elbow).