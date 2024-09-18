Top New York Jets Defender Questionable for New England Patriots Game
The New York Jets listed linebacker C.J. Mosley as questionable on their final injury report on Wednesday but given that he has not practiced this week he is unlikely to play.
The Jets (1-1) will likely make that decision at game-time against New England, which is set for 7:15 p.m. eastern. The contest will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.
Mosley has not practiced all week with a toe injury, which he suffered on the first series of Sunday’s game with Tennessee. He said to reporters that he “banged” his toe on a Titans player. Earlier in the week he described himself as “50-50” to play.
Without Mosley, his duties in the starting lineup would likely fall to Jamien Sherwood, who took over Mosley’s role in Tennessee and put together a productive afternoon.
After Thursday’s game, Mosley will get some time to rest, as the contest will conclude an 11-day window with three games, the first two of which were on the road.
Two other banged-up defenders fully participated for the second straight practice and don’t have an injury designation entering the game — cornerback Michael Carter II (ankle) and cornerback D.J. Reed (knee).
Reed will be one to watch after last week, when it was believed he was a go for the Titans game 48 hours before kickoff but he was eventually made inactive.
Running back Breece Hall (quadricep) and offensive tackle Tyron Smith (veteran rest day) were both full participants and did not have an injury designation. Wednesday was the first day this week Smith was a full participant.
Defensive end Jermaine Johnson, who is out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon, is listed as out on the report. The Jets have not made a move on his roster spot but could do so before game time against New England (1-1).
Four Patriots are out after not practicing all week — middle linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (shoulder), offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (knee), guard Sidy Sow (ankle) and linebacker Oshane Ximines (unspecified).
Bentley has been a productive player for New England the past two games and the Patriots will miss his presence in the middle of the defense, which has allowed just 16 points per game.
Center David Andrews (hip), offensive tackle Mike Onwenu (wrist), free safety Jabrill Peppers (shoulder) and defensive end Deatrich Wise (shoulder) were all limited participants on Wednesday and are listed as questionable. Peppers is the Patriots’ second-leading tackler.
Linebacker Anfernee Jennings (knee), cornerback Marcus Jones (knee) and guard Layden Robinson (shoulder) were all full participants in New England’s final workout and do not have an injury designation.