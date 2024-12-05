New York Jets GM Hire Key for Mike Vrabel, not Bill Belichick’s Opinion
Bill Belichick isn’t walking through the doors at Florham Park. But Mike Vrabel might.
The New York Jets are several weeks away from starting their searches for a general manager and a head coach.
The GM will come first, and then the GM will collaborate with owner Woody Johnson on the head-coaching hire.
To many, former Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel is a top candidate. A search firm isn’t needed to determine that, though the Jets are contracted with The 33rd Team to help move that process along.
But, a Vrabel candidacy for the Jets head-coaching job has a sticking point — and it’s not the one you think.
Vrabel is a Belichick guy. He played for him in New England and won two Super Bowls with the legendary coach. While he never coached under Belichick, he has the same hard-nosed attitude and attention to detail of his former boss.
But, Belichick and the Jets don’t have a good relationship after Belichick quit the head-coaching job and went to New England, with all the acrimony that followed. Most weeks this season he has, in some way criticized the Jets, whether it be their play or their firings, most notably head coach Robert Saleh.
The worry is that Belichick might poison the waters, as ESPN’s Rick Cimini explained on his “Flight Deck” podcast earlier this week.
“Now, many people assume that Vrabel wouldn't even consider the Jets, because what's he going to do?” Cimini said. “He's going to call up one of his mentors, Bill Belichick, and ask him his opinion of the Jets. And we know what Belichick is going to say. He's going to trash the Jets and say, ‘Don't take that job if it's offered.’”
Cimini did some digging with those that know Vrabel and reported that Belichick isn’t a factor in the coach’s decision-making. But, there is one key thing he’ll keep an eye on.
“I talked to people who know very well, and he has told friends that he would consider the Jets as a possibility as long as he likes the GM that they pick,” Cimini said. “So he says he doesn't care what Belichick thinks. He'll judge the situation based on its own merit.”
That’s good news for Jets fans that like Vrabel as the team’s next head coach.
With Tennessee he went 54-45 in six seasons and led the Titans to three playoff berths, including a trip to the AFC title game.
He’s looking better and better these days, as the Titans have tanked since he was let go after the 2023 season when they went 6-11.
If the Jets want Vrabel, who they pick as a GM will be critical and it sounds like they won’t have Belichick’s opinion to worry about.