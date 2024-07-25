New York Jets Head Coach Calls Rodgers 'Unbelievable Teammate' Despite Drama
There are no hard feelings inside the building at 1 Jets Drive.
At least, that's what people are saying.
No matter the outside narrative, the facts are clear. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers attended every voluntary OTAs practice, and he's viewed as a highly-respected teammate in the locker room.
"He's a guy that everybody looks to for leadership on the football field. Aaron is fantastic, his personality. I've said it before. He's an unbelievable teammate. His wealth and knowledge and his understanding of football makes him pretty much another coach on the football field, so when he speaks, our guys listen," said Jets fourth-year head coach Robert Saleh after Wednesday's training camp practice in Florham Park.
Saleh created some media buzz last month by labeling Rodgers' absence from mandatory minicamp as "unexcused."
Meanwhile, the 40-year-old quarterback admitted to receiving a hefty fine in excess of $50,000 for failing to attend.
"I've had dialogue with Aaron throughout the summer. I got some cool pictures from him. Had our normal conversations. Nothing has been broken, but the minicamp stuff, we talked beforehand, so we are on the same page with everything that has happened," said Saleh.
Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, skipped two June practices to take a personal trip to Egypt.
"I originally scheduled it based on the previous year's schedule, which had us out I believe by the ninth or 10th, so once I saw the schedule I was trying to move some things around, it just didn't happen," said Rodgers.
Multiple teammates have gone on record defending Rodgers and suggesting the two missed minicamp days are a non-issue.
"Look, I made it a point to be at every OTA. I was at the physical day as a part of the minicamp. I missed the two practices," said Rodgers. "Had talks with all my teammates about it. I think they understood, it's obviously an issue more outside the building than it was inside the building."
Rodgers, who is participating in his 20th NFL training camp, insisted his relationship with Saleh is in need of no repair.
"Robert and I are great. We had great conversations throughout the offseason, and had a fun one last night in his office, too," said Rodgers. "It is what it is, I'm an adult, I knew what I was getting into, I knew the fine that was coming, and also knew how much I wanted to be in Egypt."