New York Jets Hold Best Playoff Odds out of AFC Teams With Losing Records
The New York Jets season has had a huge wrench thrown into it with the firing of head coach Robert Saleh after just five games, but could that have been the spark they need to reach their full potential?
While a lot of people are confused with what to make of the Jets right now, most would also advise against counting them out of the playoff picture.
That's certainly the case for the case for Austin Mock of The Athletic, who recently took a look at some of the teams that hold the best records in the AFC.
Of the squads that were examined, New York held the best odds to make the playoffs right now at 52%.
"The top reason is the Jets still have one of the best defenses in the league. They also play in a division that doesn’t have an elite team (sorry, Buffalo Bills)." said Mock. "So, while I’m not sure if quarterback Aaron Rodgers will ever regain his old form off his Achilles injury, he’s probably still good enough to win some games on the back of that defense."
The stout defense has certainly been worth writing home about so far this year. They're allowing the second-fewest yards per game this season, mostly carried by their elite passing defense.
Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed have been one of the best cornerback duos in the league.
The defensive line has left a lot to be desired, but it does not look at all like the group that they were supposed to be. Jermaine Johnson was lost early in the season due to injury and Haason Reddick has been a complete no-show since being acquired.
Still, this is a group of talent that should be able to compete at a playoff level. It will be interesting to see what that side of the ball looks like without Saleh, who was hired because of his defensive prowess.
On offense, it was suggested that it is all on the shoulders of Rodgers, but that shouldn't actually be the case.
The 40-year-old passer is coming off of a game that he performed poorly in, but he's actually been very solid as a whole this season.
New York's reworked offensive line has not provided the desired results yet and is only getting worse by the week.
Despite having two very talented running backs, the Jets are in the bottom half of the league in terms of rushing offense.
A few tweaks obviously need to be made, but it wouldn't be too surprising to see this squad in the playoffs this season.