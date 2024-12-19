New York Jets Host Los Angeles Rams Seeking New Winning Streak
For the first time in more than a month, the New York Jets actually have good vibes heading into a game, as they host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on CBS.
Winning helps, of course. The Jets (4-10) won their first game since Halloween when they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. New York did so with a solid game from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, an epic game from wide receiver Davante Adams and with a game-clinching interception by cornerback Sauce Gardner.
So, just order up a repeat, right? Well, it’s not that simple, of course.
The Rams (8-6) are tied for the lead in the NFC West and come east with something to play for. A division title gets them into the playoffs and it may be the Rams’ only way in.
Here is a preview of the Jets and Jaguars.
Los Angeles Rams at New York Jets
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.
Time, Day: 1 p.m., ET, Sunday
TV: CBS
Radio: 104.3 FM (flagship)
Records: Jets: 4-10; Rams: 8-6.
Last week: New York Jets def. Jacksonville, 32-25; Rams def. San Francisco, 12-6.
Coaches: Jets — Jeff Ulbrich (interim, 2-7 with Jets and for career); Rams — Sean McVay (eighth year, 78-51 with Rams, overall).
Fun fact: McVay was the youngest head coach in NFL history when he was hired at 30 years old in 2017.
All-Times Series: Rams lead series, 10-5.
Last meeting: Jets def. Jaguars, 23-20 (Dec. 20, 2020).
Series notes: The Jets had a seven-game losing streak at one point in the series but have won three of the last four meetings. Sunday’s game will be four years and two days since the last meeting.
About the Jets: The Jets have started their general manager search and have held two interviews already this week. The head-coaching conversation seems further off, but there are already rumors circulating that New York is interested in Mike Vrabel, who is the top free-agent on the coaching market. So, it’s no real surprise that the Jets have already interviewed his former boss, Jon Robinson, for the general manager job.
Rodgers has, frankly, played well for more than a month and has only thrown one interception in his last four games. Left tackle Olu Fashanu has played great since he’s taken over for Tyron Smith after his injury. In that way, the Jets may have found a future building block. But, as for Rodgers, the future is still cloudy. But, at least he’s playing more like himself these days.
About the Rams: Los Angeles is in a groove right now, as it has won four of its last five games With the Cardinals coming up next week — the team the Rams are tied with in the division — the Rams can’t afford a loss. LA is 2-1 against the AFC East and this will be its final game against the division this season.
The offense has been as productive as always, but the production from running back Kyren Williams is key to the team’s ability to contend. He’s rushed for 1,121 yards and has 12 touchdowns with three games left.
Next Up: The Jets travel to the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 29. The Rams host the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 28.