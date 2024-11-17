New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts Set Inactive Players Ahead of Game
The New York Jets designated three other players as inactive for Sunday’s game with the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced on Sunday morning.
The Jets (3-7) had already declared three players as out for the game — offensive lineman Tyron Smith (neck), offensive lineman Jake Hanson (hamstring) and linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck). All three were expected to be inactive.
Rookie and first-round pick Olu Fashanu is expected to make his first start at left tackle in Smith’s place.
New York’s other inactive players were cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, edge rusher Braiden McGregor and running back Israel Abanikanda.
That means the remaining players on the Jets’ injury report from Friday are available for the game, the last before New York goes on its bye week.
That includes a pair of players designated questionable — wide receiver Davante Adams (wrist/illness) and defensive lineman Solomon Thomas (knee).
Other Jets that were on the report but did not have an injury designation included cornerback Brandin Echols (concussion), cornerback Michael Carter II (back), offensive lineman Morgan Moses (knee), cornerback D.J. Reed (hip), linebacker Chazz Surratt (heel), offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (hamstring/knee).
New York activated safety Chuck Clark from injured reserve on Saturday after he missed four games with a high ankle sprain. The Jets opened up his 21-day practice window on Wednesday and he was a full participant all week.
To make room for Clark, the Jets released offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom from the active roster.
New York also elevated kicker Anders Carlson from the practice squad, which makes him the fourth different kicker the Jets will use in as many games after Greg Zuerlein (on IR), Riley Patterson and Spencer Shrader, the last of which signed with Kansas City earlier this week.
The Colts (4-6) designated defensive end Genard Avery, quarterback Sam Ehlinger (third quarterback), wide receiver Anthony Gould, safety Darren Hall, tight end Will Mallory, offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann and offensive guard Josh Sills as inactive.
The Colts declared Raimann out for Sunday’s game with a knee injury on Friday’s injury report. It means that Indianapolis will start three rookie offensive linemen in a game for the first time since 2016.
Among the other players listed on Indy’s injury report that will be available include linebacker E.J. Speed (knee), safety Julian Blackmon (shoulder), defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (foot, veteran rest), wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (back), offensive lineman Braden Smith (veteran rest) and defensive tackle Grover Stewart (veteran rest).