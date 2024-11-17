NFL Insider: New York Jets Superstar Not 'Guaranteed' to Return Next Year
Things have gone disastrously for the New York Jets in 2024 in what has been the first full season of the Aaron Rodgers era.
Hopes were high that New York was just a quarterback away and the return of the four-time MVP would make the Jets a Super Bowl contender.
New York waited a year to get a healthy Rodgers back from the Achilles injury he suffered on the first drive of the 2023 season. But it has been anything but, as the Jets are 3-7 in what has been a flat out embarrassment of a season and, frankly, an embarrassment since the team traded for Rodgers.
While the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback is under contract for 2025, the way the season has gone there is plenty of unknown. It may not have seemed plausible that he would not return next season, outside of a potential retirement. But things could be trending that way.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported on Saturday that it's far from a "guarantee" that Rodgers will be back with New York next season.
She wasn't writing about retirement, either. With New York likely looking for a new head coach and general manager after the season, allowing Rodgers to walk may make it a complete break. It's not as implausible, or as difficult, as it sounds.
"The Jets do not owe Rodgers any guaranteed money in 2025. They would need to pay him a $35 million option bonus plus his $2.5 million salary if they decide to bring him back."
Rodgers made headlines this week when he said he wants to play in 2025. If he has anything to say about it, that will be the case. But it's not completely out of the question that if he wants to play next season, he may have to find a new team for the second time in three years.
Given that the Jets could get out of the contract, not including the cap hit, it has to be something the team considers. It may be up to the new general manager, which figures to be the first hire of Jets owner Woody Johnson once the season is over.
The final two months of the season likely will determine the strategy. But what didn't seem possible headed into this season has now become now entirely plausible.
Aaron Rodgers is playing for his job down the stretch.