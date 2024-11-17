New York Jets Announce Roster Moves Ahead of Indianapolis Colts Game
The New York Jets made their final roster moves before Sunday’s showdown with the Indianapolis Colts, including the activation of their veteran safety, Chuck Clark.
The Jets needed to activate him on Saturday afternoon to ensure that he would be available for the game.
New York (3-7) also promoted kicker Anders Carlson from the practice squad and released offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom, the latter move to make room for Clark.
Clark was expected to return on Sunday, as interim coach Jeff Ulbrich confirmed that on Friday.
The veteran safety suffered a high ankle sprain against Buffalo on Oct. 14 and New York placed him on injured reserve shortly after. The Jets went 1-3 without him in the lineup.
He practiced in full all week was listed on the final injury report but did not have a designation.
Clark bucks a trend this season of players needing more than one week to prepare to come off IR. Players get a 21-day practice window once its activated, which allows them to remain on IR while preparing to play.
Defensive tackle Leki Fotu needed two weeks to prepare to return from a hamstring injury earlier this season.
In six games this season he has 32 tackles (including 17 solo), a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit and a sack. He’s also forced and recovered a fumble. It’s not clear if Clark will start. On the Jets’ unofficial depth chart the starting safeties are Ashtyn Davis and Tony Adams.
Clark was traded to the Jets in early 2023 and he missed all of last season after he tore the ACL in his knee.
Carlson signed with the Jets' practice squad on Nov. 7. He will be the Jets’ fourth different kicker in as many weeks. New York lost last week’s kicker, Spencer Shrader, after he was signed off the Jets’ practice squad by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Before Shrader the Jets used Riley Patterson, who replaced the injured Greg Zuerlein.
As a rookie last season with Green Bay, Carlson made 81% of his field goal attempts and 87% of his extra points. He joined San Francisco as an injury replacement earlier this season and made all five field goal attempts, including a 55-yarder.
New York signed Lindstrom to the Jets active roster on Oct. 31. He signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College and spent his rookie season on Dallas' practice squad. He also did time with the UFL’s Memphis Showboats in January 2024 and spent training camp with the Los Angeles Rams. He is the younger brother of Falcons two-time Pro Bowl OL Chris Lindstrom.