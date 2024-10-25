Watch New York Jets Coach Explain Why Highly-Touted Rookie isn’t Playing
The New York Jets spent some draft capital in April on wide receiver Malachi Corley, selecting him in the third round.
But, so far, he’s had trouble getting playing time. He has just one catch for four yards, with that reception coming against Tennessee in Week 2. Last Sunday against Pittsburgh he was inactive.
This is a receiver that had a highly-productive career at Western Kentucky, which included a redshirt sophomore season in which he caught 101 passes for 1,295 yards and 11 touchdowns.
There was a hope that Corley would be a quick fit with Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard, given that free-agent signee Mike Williams was still recovering from his torn ACL suffered last year.
But, right now, there is little room for him to shine, offensive play-caller Todd Downing said on Thursday. That’s not really Corley’s fault, he said.
“There’s an embarrassment of riches in the wide receiver room right now and to not crack the top five or six of that group isn't a knock on Malachi — it's a testament to what (Jets general manager) Joe (Douglas) done with that position group,” Downing said.
That room only got more crowded when the Jets traded for Davante Adams last week. Right now, Corley is third on the depth chart behind Adams and Williams, the latter of which could be traded at some point before next month’s deadline.
Behind Wilson is Irvin Charles. At the third wide receiver spot on the depth chart is Lazard and Xavier Gipson, the latter of which also handles return duties.
There was some thought that Corley could help with returns, too. But steady work hasn’t materialized there, either.
Downing said he was a “big fan” of Corley in college and did work on him during the scouting process, mainly as he was cross-checking reports on quarterbacks. He called him a “dynamic guy with the ball in his hands.”
But, the learning curve in the NFL for a rookie can be a steep one. Some players, like Garrett Wilson, who was a first-round pick in 2022, can flatten it quickly. Corley hasn’t yet. But Downing said he’s learning.
“I think he's maturing and understanding this game as a profession.” Corley said. “It isn't like college where you show up and you're the best guy on the team and you know things just always go your way. I think it's been great to watch him handle that maturation process by leaning on some veterans and getting some advice from them.
“My messaging to him and encouragement to him is to always stay ready because you never know when that opportunities going to come but to also know that just because you don't get a jersey on Sunday doesn't mean people don't believe in you.”