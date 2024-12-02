Seahawks Star, Former Jets Lineman Calls Out Aaron Rodgers After Bad Throw
It's always easy for players and other teams to hit on a different squad when they're at their lowest. For the New York Jets, that's happened to them far too much over the past decade. Players have constantly thrown shots at the Jets, a sign of how far away they are from being a competent team.
Until things change for New York, the players on the roster should expect to get shots thrown at them. That didn't change on Sunday when former Jets Pro Bowler Leonard Williams called out Aaron Rodgers for his bad pass to Garrett Wilson.
The play Williams was speaking of would've likely won New York the game. Instead, Rodgers threw a pick-six on the next play, resulting in the game flipping in the direction of the Seattle Seahawks.
"I remember pass rushing and somebody almost got Rodgers and that’s why he threw it too far for the receiver or whatever happened. I think he’s an older guy that doesn’t want to take big hits like that anymore, so sometimes, if he feels a guy coming full speed at him he’s just going to chuck it and duck," Leonard said, per Paul Andrew Esden Jr. of Heavy Sports in a video captured by media on Sunday.
Williams seemed to have taken this matchup personally. The Seahawks needed a big win, and they got it, but Williams wanted to win this game for more reasons than one.
Maybe he isn't wrong about Rodgers wanting to take big hits anymore. In his defense, the Jets offensive line hasn't exactly done a great job of keeping him protected.
Factor that in with the expectation of Rodgers playing in 2025, and with New York's playoff hopes down the drain, he might be making a business decision.
It's unfortunate that the Jets got this type of production from Rodgers. If this were a few seasons ago, the future Hall of Famer would've found Wilson for the easy touchdown.
That was the risk they took when they decided to land him. They understood Rodgers wasn't getting any younger, and while his Achilles injury didn't help, New York's quarterback was regressing a bit the year before he played a snap for Gang Green.
Rodgers will continue to be the Jets quarterback for at least the next week. It's uncertain if the organization will eventually bench him, but if they lose another game or two, there isn't much reason to keep him on the field.
As Williams said, he's old, and it could be impacting his play.