New York Jets Insider Suggest ‘Unorthodox’ Coach-General Manager Pairing
The New York Jets are unlikely to hire a new head coach or general manager until the end of the season. But, they can get a head start.
That’s why the partnered with The 33rd Team to facilitate the search. But, naturally, everyone has an idea of who the Jets should hire. Ultimately, the decisions will be up to owner Woody Johnson.
But one Jets insider, Connor Hughes of SNY, proposed what he called an “unorthodox” hiring combination, one that steals from one of the most consistent franchises in the NFL and reaches deep into the Jets’ past.
It also involves the Seattle Seahawks, this Sunday’s opponent.
Hughes’ proposal is for the Jets to hire Seahawks assistant general manager Nolan Teasley as GM and then hire former Jets and Seahawks boss Pete Carroll as coach.
“I don’t know if there is a more stable organization out there right now than Seattle,” Hughes said. “It seems like every year they are some variation of good.”
Since 2012, the Seahawks have had a losing record once — 7-10 in 2021. That span was with Carroll as head coach. But Teasley was there as well.
Teasley has never been a general manager, but he has been with Seattle for more than a decade, as he started his career as a scouting department intern in 2013.
He steadily climbed the ladder in the front office from pro personnel scout to assistant director of pro personnel and then to director of pro personnel. A pro personnel job is similar to a director of college scouting. Teasley was in charge of scouting all pro players throughout the league. In 2023, he was promoted to assistant general manager.
Hughes sees him as a candidate poised for a headlining job.
“He doesn't necessarily have the experience that the Jets covet and desire in that GM spot but what he is, is an incredible innovator, he is incredibly smart and he is (Seahawks GM) John Schneider's right-hand man.”
That’s where Carroll comes in, with Hughes saying that the 73-year-old coach has “experience overload.”
Carroll was New York’s defensive coordinator from 1990-93 before he was promoted to head coach in 1994. He was fired after one season as he went 6-10 and was replaced by Bill Parcells.
He resurrected his career at USC, where he led the Trojans to two AP national championships before he went back to the NFL to take over the Seahawks. He went 137-81-1 with the Seahawks, leading them to their first Super Bowl title along with 10 playoff berths.
Since he stepped aside after the 2023 season he’s been an advisor to Seattle.