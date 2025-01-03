New York Jets Interview Former Commanders Boss for Head-Coaching Job
The New York Jets worked overtime on Thursday in their coaching and general manager search, as they completed their first head-coaching interview.
The Jets announced they interviewed Ron Rivera. Multiple outlets reported earlier this week that the Jets were interested in talking to him.
Rivera can interview for the job because he isn’t working in the NFL. The Jets cannot interview candidates that are currently working for a team until two days after the regular season ends.
He was last with the Washington Commanders, where he coached four seasons, went 26-40-1 and took them to one playoff berth.
Rivera’s nine-year tenure with the Carolina Panthers (2011-19) was far more successful and likely of more interest to Jets owner Woody Johnson.
He went 76-63-1 with Carolina, as he guided the Panthers to three division titles, four playoff berths and a trip to Super Bowl 50. The Panthers went 15-1 that season, led by quarterback Cam Newton. But, the Panthers lost to the Denver Broncos.
Rivera has a career record of 102-103-2.
Before he was a head coach, he was a defensive coordinator with the Chicago Bears and the Chargers. He also played in the NFL for nine years and was a part of the Bears’ Super Bowl XX champions.
Also on Thursday, the Jets interviewed ESPN analyst Louis Riddick for the general manager job, marking New York’s fourth official interview.
The other three GM interviews have gone to former Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff, former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson and Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy, a former NFL scout. Riddick was a former NFL player and an NFL personnel director for a decade before moving into television.
Both job searches are expected to kick into high gear next week once the regular season concludes. The Jets have one remaining regular season game against Miami on Sunday.
New York is believed to be seeking a head coach and general manager with experience in the job, but it is not a prerequisite.
Earlier this week, former Jets coach Rex Ryan told a New York radio station that he expected to get an interview for the head coaching job.
A former Jets player, Aaron Glenn, is expected to be a prime candidate for the job. He is currently the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions.
Whoever is hired, their first task will be determining the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who says he needs a month to determine if he wants to play in 2025. If he decides to play he wants to do so in New York.