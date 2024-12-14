New York Jets Place Kene Nwangwu on Injured Reserve, Ending His Season
Two weeks after he was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, New York Jets running back Kene Nwangwu was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a hand injury.
Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich announced the move on Friday.
Last week the Jets (3-10) signed him to a contract for the rest of the season after he returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown.
He had not practiced all week after suffering the injury during last Sunday’s game against Miami. The Jets play Jacksonville on Sunday.
Nwangwu’s touchdown was the fourth kickoff return of his career for a score. Losing Nwagwu means Xavier Gipson likely returns to full-time returning duties.
Nwangwu has been one of the most prolific returners in the NFL since he was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Iowa State.
He spent three seasons with the Vikings. He returned two kickoffs for touchdowns his rookie season, earned NFL Special Teams Player of the Week honors and was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team.
He returned another kickoff for a touchdown in 2022.
He missed all of 2023 due to an injury and was waived by the Vikings in August of his year as part of final roster cuts. The New Orleans Saints claimed him off waivers on Aug. 28 but waived him the next day after he failed a physical.
Nwangwu signed with the Jets’ practice squad in September. New York signed him to the active roster to protect him from other teams.
The other Jets player designated as out for Sunday’s game is cornerback Brandin Echols, who has missed most of the week with a shoulder injury. He didn’t practice for the second straight day on Friday.
Cornreback D.J. Reed (groin) and offensive lineman Xavier Newman (groin) are doubtful. If Reed is unable to play, the Jets would likely start Sauce Gardner and rookie Quan’tez Stiggers at cornerback. Gardner practiced full this week, one week after missing a game with a hamstring injury.
Jets that are questionable include running back Breece Hall (knee) guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) and offensive tackle Morgan Moses (wrist). Hall practiced on Friday for the first time in two weeks. He missed Sunday’s game with the knee injury, which he suffered three weeks ago.
New York players on the injury report that did not have a designation included edge rusher Haason Reddick (illness), cornerback Michael Carter II (back), offensive tackle Olu Fashanu (toe) and wide receiver Davante Adams (veteran rest).
Jacksonville tight end Evan Engram (shoulder) is out for Sunday. Guard Ezra Cleveland (knee), tight end Josiah Deguara (shoulder) and guard Brandon Scherff (knee/shoulder) have no game designation.