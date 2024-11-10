New York Jets Labeled Fit For Two NFL Draft-Eligible Quarterbacks
At some point, the New York Jets are going to need a quarterback of the future.
Aaron Rodgers is 40 years old. He’s tied to the Jets contractually for one more year before the contract’s voidable years allow them to part ways. Plus, there’s no guarantee Rodgers will want to play in 2025. He could simply retire.
Perhaps that quarterback is Jordan Travis, selected last year out of Florida State. He’s on injured reserve as he recovers from the gruesome leg injury he suffered last year, one that ended his season.
The Jets could tap into the free-agent market or dip into the draft again in April.
That’s where CBS Sports went in a recent piece in which it listed five quarterbacks projected to go high in next April’s draft and determined which quarterback-hungry teams would be the best fits.
The five quarterbacks evaluated were Miami’s Cam Ward, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier and Texas’ Quinn Ewers.
While all five are undeniably talented, only two were actually deemed fits for the Jets — Nussmeier and Ewers.
Nussmeier, the son of former NFL quarterback Doug Nussmeier, was labeled a “sensible” fit for the Jets as a pocket passer who could learn from an older quarterback. This all assumes Rodgers returns, which means a pro-style offense remains in place in 2025.
He’s also seen as a quarterback with “pocket-savvy” with an aggressive pro-level arm who needs coaching to avoid taking too many risks with the football.
He has four years in college but only became the full-time starter this season. He’s coming off a rough game against Alabama, but he’s closing in on 3,000 passing yards this season.
Ewers is in his fourth year of college football and his third year at Texas, where he’s battled injuries each season but put up impressive numbers and shown real progress at the position each year.
The pros on Ewers are his arm talent and ability to run an offense. The cons, per CBS, are accuracy and decision-making. The latter can be coached up. The analysis notes that he might be the best fit for the Rams and their coach, Sean McVay. But the analysis also notes that Ewers could learn a lot from Rodgers.
New York must work out its immediate future before it goes on the clock in April. That means determining the fate of general manager Joe Douglas, who is in the final year of his deal, and interim coach Jeff Ulbrich, who is auditioning for the permanent job.