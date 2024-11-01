New York Jets Leading Pass Rusher Leaves Houston Texans Game with Injury
The New York Jets, already undermanned on defense due to injuries, saw four other defensive players leave the game due to injury in the first half against the Houston Texans.
Fortunately, three of them came back. Unfortunately, the status of their top pass rusher is in question.
Will McDonald IV left the game in the second quarter after he suffered what appeared to be a lower leg injury while trying to avoid a block by a Texans offensive lineman. He needed some assistance leaving the field. There was no contact on the play and he went immediately to the blue medical tent.
The Jets (2-6) had no status update on McDonald as the game went to halftime.
Defensive lineman Solomon Thomas was questionable to return after he suffered a knee injury in the first quarter while cornerback D.J. Reed was questionable to return as he was being evaluated for a concussion. Per ESPN both returned to the game late in the second quarter.
Also, cornerback Sauce Gardner left the game briefly after he appeared to suffer an injury but returned on the next series.
On the offensive side, guard John Simpson was doubtful to return after he suffered a groin injury.
McDonald is having a breakthrough season for the Jets. Last year’s first-round pick entered the game with a team-leading eight sacks, softening the blow as the Jets lost Jermaine Johnson to an Achilles injury in the second game of the season.
Thomas suffered his injury with 9:32 left in the first quarter after Houston running back Joe Mixon rushed for six yards to set up a third-and-1 for the Texans.
Jets trainers came onto the field to tend to Thomas, who was in obvious pain as game officials called a timeout. It appeared that a teammate rolled over his lower leg during the play.
He was able to walk off under his own power. He spent the rest of the first quarter and the majority of the second quarter on the sideline before he returned.
Reed suffered his injury later in the first half. It wasn’t clear how it happened, but Gardner asked for trainers to come see Reed after he suffered the injury. Reed headed to the blue tent to be evaluated and then headed to the locker room for more evaluation.
Reed had a sack and a pass break-up before he left the game.
The Jets can’t seem to get healthy in the secondary. New York entered the game with two safeties inactive due to injury —Tony Adams (hamstring) and Ashtyn Davis (concussion). New York already has safety Chuck Clark on IR.
Before the game the Jets moved two more players to IR — wide receiver Allen Lazard with a chest injury and defensive tackle Leki Fotu with a knee injury. The Jets also made guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) and linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck) inactive due to injury.