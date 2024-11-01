Watch: New York Jets Defensive Stars Stop Potential Texans Touchdown Drive
The New York Jets defense came up with the first big play of Thursday's game against the Houston Texans as they forced and recovered a fumble in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Working out of the shotgun, Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud dropped back and was sacked by Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams for a six-yard loss. Williams forced the ball from Stroud as New York’s Will McDonald IV recovered the football at the Jets’ 18-yard-line. It ended what could have been the Texans first scoring drive of the game.
New York nearly gave the ball right back to Houston on the next drive, as running back Breece Hall fumbled the ball after rushing through a huge hole created by his offensive line. Texans linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was injured on the play and had to be helped from the field.
It was a big momentum swing for a Jets squad that has had difficulty creating momentum swings on defense. Earlier in the game edge rusher Hasson Reddick whiffed on a play that could have led to an easy sack of Stroud. But, on Houston's next possession, Jets cornerback D.J. Reed was able to sack Stroud on a corner blitz.
Before the game, the Jets had to make a series of moves to make sure they had the depth to play Thursday’s game.
New York moved wide receiver Allen Lazard to injured reserve with a chest injury and removed him from the roster for the next several weeks. The Jets did the same with defensive tackle Leki Fotu, who suffered a knee injury just a week after returning from IR.
The Jets signed offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom and placekicker Riley Patterson to the active roster. Patterson will kick for the Jets on Thursday with the injury to veteran Greg Zuerlein.
To make room for Yeboah from IR New York released tight end Anthony Firkser.
The Jets elevated defensive backs Kendall Sheffield and Jarius Monroe from the practice squad for the game and signed defensive end Takk McKinley to the practice squad. McKinley was released by New York when they activated Haason Reddick last Saturday.
New York set the following players inactive for the game — safety Tony Adams (hamstring), safety Ashtyn Davis (concussion), guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck), offensive tackle Carter Warren, running back Israel Abanikanda and cornerback Quan’tez Stiggers.
The Texans declared safety Jimmie Ward (groin), center Jarrett Patterson (concussion), running back Dameon Pierce (groin), linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) and cornerback Myles Bryant inactive for the game.