New York Jets Set Final Roster for Houston Texans Halloween Showdown
The New York Jets and the Houston Texans set their inactive players for Thursday’s game at MetLife Stadium as they finalized their rosters for the contest.
The Jets (2-6) made a myriad of moves a few hours before the game, including moving two players to injured reserve and making a transaction at tight end.
Four of the Jets’ inactive players were designated as out for the game due to injury on Wednesday’s final injury report, including safety Tony Adams (hamstring), safety Ashtyn Davis (concussion), guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) and linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck).
New York declared three other players inactive — offensive tackle Carter Warren, running back Israel Abanikanda and cornerback Quan’tez Stiggers.
That means the Jets’ three questionable players on the injury report are available, including linebacker Chazz Surratt (heel), offensive lineman Morgan Moses (knee) and tight end Kenny Yeboah (abdomen).
Surratt started in Mosley’s place after the veteran suffered a pre-game injury.
Yeboah was at the end of his two-week practice window and needed to be activated.
Jets that were on the injury report, had no designation and are expected to be available include cornerback Michael Carter II (back), offensive lineman Jake Hanson (thumb), edge rusher Will McDonald IV (shoulder), quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee/hamstring), edge rusher Hasson Reddick (neck), offensive lineman Tyron Smith (veteran rest), defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (ankle) and linebacker Jamien Sherwood (shoulder).
Houston, likewise, had several players it had already designated as out due to injury and will be inactive, including safety Jimmie Ward (groin), center Jarrett Patterson (concussion), running back Dameon Pierce (groin) and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee). The remaining inactive for the Texans was cornerback Myles Bryant.
Houston had already placed wide receiver Stefon Diggs on injured reserve and declared him out for the season after he suffered an ACL injury on Sunday.
Safety Calen Bullock (shoulder), cornerback Kamari Lassiter (shoulder) and linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (concussion) were on Houston’s injury report but had no injury and are expected to be available.
Before the game, the Jets made a number of transactions, the most notable of which was putting wide receiver Allen Lazard on injured reserve with a chest injury and removing him from the roster for the next several weeks. New York also did the same with defensive tackle Leki Fotu, who suffered a knee injury just a week after returning from IR.
The Jets signed offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom and placekicker Riley Patterson to the active roster. Patterson will kick for the Jets on Thursday with the injury to veteran Greg Zuerlein.
To make room for Yeboah from IR New York released tight end Anthony Firkser.
The Jets elevated defensive backs Kendall Sheffield and Jarius Monroe from the practice squad for the game and signed defensive end Takk McKinley to the practice squad. McKinley was released by New York when they activated Haason Reddick last Saturday.