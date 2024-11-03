New York Jets Legends Weigh in On Garrett Wilson’s Incredible Catch
It’s being called the catch of the year in the NFL. It’s Garrett Wilson’s one-handed touchdown grab for the New York Jets on Thursday night, a catch that helped them beat the Houston Texans and may have saved their season.
At the least, Wilson’s reception helped keep Jets (3-6) optimistic for at least one more week, as the Jets were off on Sunday and are preparing for their road trip to Arizona to face the Cardinals next Sunday.
The catch drew widespread love from his teammates. Now, in a piece at ESPN, former Jets wide receivers have weighed in on the catch.
Brandon Marshall texted ESPN back about the catch and said this:
"He should put that on a T-shirt and sell it right away," Marshall said. "[It's] the catch that turned the Jets' season around and saved a lot of jobs."
Marshall spent two seasons with the Jets in 2015-16 and in his first season he caught 109 passes for 1,502 yards and an NFL-high 14 touchdowns in his final Pro Bowl season.
Some folks are already trying to get Wilson’s grab on a T-shirt, comparing his one-handed grab to a certain logo for a certain shoe company.
Even teammate Davante Adams — who is repped by that company — said Wilson might need to change from his current show company. Wilson’s company — Adidas — made it clear everyone needs to keep their hands off.
Another Jets fan favorite, Wayne Chrebet, also weighed in and agreed that the catch might have save New York’s season. In fact, he was at the game on Thursday, watching from a suite at MetLife Stadium.
"Best catch I've ever seen, better than anything I did," said Chrebet. "I'm jealous, but I think it saved the season."
Chrebet spent his entire 11-year career with New York as he caught 580 passes for 7,365 yards and 41 touchdowns.
ESPN also dug deep into Jets history to talk with Wesley Walker, who was one of the franchise’s top receivers in the 1980. He now lives in Arizona, so he was watching from home. He played his entire 13-year career with New York and had 438 catches for 8,306 yards and 71 touchdowns.
"I always link it to my own experiences, like, 'Hey, there has to be some divine intervention there' because sometimes you don't know how you make a catch like that," said Walker.
Here’s the catch again, just for reference.