New York Jets Linebacker Wants to Soldify Elite Status
The New York Jets will be coming into the 2024 season with one of the best defenses in the league, led by very talented players at all levels.
While the 2023 season might not have gone according to plan for the Jets, there were some bright spots, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Despite the offense being non-existent at times and putting a lot of strain on the defense with three and outs and poor field position, the unit was still one of the best in the league.
New York isn’t short on star power on the defensive side of the ball, as Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams are widely considered to be two of the best at their respective positions. Considering how young both of those players are, it’s easy to see why New York has one of the best defenses in the league and could for years to come.
In addition to those two stars, the Jets also have another star at the linebacker position. Quinnen’s brother, Quincy Williams, became an All-Pro player for the Jets las season. However, he doesn’t seem to quite get the recognition nationally like his brother.
Quincy recently spoke to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post about his desire to solidify himself as the best linebacker in the league.
"My biggest thing this year is 'Leave no doubt.'" he explained. "For me to leave no doubt that no one feels like I'm not the best linebacker, I have to get better every single day."
Williams took an interesting route to becoming an All-Pro player last season, as he actually started his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars after being selected by them in the third round. Williams was cut by the Jaguars before 2021 season and joined the Jets alongside his brother.
In three seasons with New York, Williams has totaled over 100 tackles in each of them for the Jets, and quickly became a staple of their defense. Last year, Williams really took the big leap forward, as he was named to the All-Pro team. The selection was the first time since 1998 that New York had a linebacker make the team. It was a great recognition for Williams and a clear showing that he is one of the best linebackers in the NFL.
Coming into this season, Williams will be looking to repeat what he did last year and leave no doubt in anyone’s mind that he is the best linebacker in the NFL.