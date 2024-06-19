New York Jets Linked to Jaguars' QB as Potential Rodgers Replacement
As the New York Jets prepare for the upcoming 2024 NFL season, the media is in an uproar due to Aaron Rodgers skipping mandatory minicamp to attend an event that was important to him.
Robert Saleh's comments of being "on the same page" with Rodgers did not stop the onslaught of media attacks on the 40-year-old superstar.
Some writers have even gone as far as to say that the Jets could look to move on from Rodgers following the 2024 season.
One of those writers is Lou Scataglia of NFL Spin Zone. He suggests that New York could be "annoyed" with Rodgers and looked at some potential options that could replace him next offseason.
First on the list was none other than Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott.
In second came Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones.
That's right, Jones is being floated as a potential replacement for the Jets to move on from Rodgers. Things have gone just a bit too far.
Jones came into the NFL as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was expected to be the heir apparent to Tom Brady for the New England Patriots. Obviously, that didn't work out and the Patriots decided to trade him to the Jaguars this offseason.
Throughout his three-year career so far, Jones has played in 42 games. He has completed 66.1 percent of his pass attempts for 8,918 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 36 interceptions.
Even thinking about listing Jones as a possible replacement for Rodgers is disrespectful.
There is no a single chance that New York would want to move on from their legendary quarterback so badly that they would replace him with Jones. That isn't meant as disrespect to Jones, but he isn't even close to being a player worthy of taking on that role.
Honestly, the media hatred of Rodgers has gone too far. Every story is blown way out of proportion.
The second Saleh and his teammates started defending the future Hall of Famer, this should have stopped.
All of that being said, the Jets seem to be in store for a headache of a 2024 season from a media coverage perspective.
If this kind of story gets as much traction and ridiculous speculation as it has, one has to wonder what will come next.