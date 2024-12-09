New York Jets Lose Ground in NFL Draft Order After Miami Dolphins Loss
The New York Jets lost a fourth-quarter lead for the fifth time this season and fell in overtime to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
To add insult, the loss didn’t help the Jets’ (3-10) NFL draft standing one bit. In fact, it hurt the Jets just a bit.
Per Tankathon, the Jets were No. 7 in the draft order after sliding up to No. 6 after their loss to the Seahawks.
But the top of the order did change.
The Las Vegas Raiders moved up to No. 1 overall after they lost and Jacksonville won on Sunday. The Jaguars held the No. 1 pick going into Sunday’s game, but their victory moved them all the way back to No. 5.
The New York Giants are at No. 2. The difference for the Giants is that, like the Raiders, they only have two losses.
The New England Patriots lead a group of teams that have three wins, including the Jets.
The Carolina Panthers are No. 4, followed by the Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans at No. 6.
Next week’s game will be significant for the Jets. They head to Jacksonville for a game with the Jaguars on Sunday. It is the only game New York has remaining against a team in front of them on the draft board.
If the Jets lose to the Jags it would enable New York to move up at least one spot.
New York could also use a Titans win. Way back in Week 2, the Jets beat the Titans in Tennessee and that tiebreaker is what is keeping them ahead of New York.
The draft selection could be of enormous consequence for New York, depending upon where they land. Along with new leadership, there is a belief that the Jets will not bring back quarterback Aaron Rodgers — or that he won’t come back — for 2025.
Either way, with veteran Tyrod Taylor as the backup and with rookie Jordan Travis still recovering from his gruesome leg injury of a year ago while at Florida State, New York has no long-term plan at the position.
A high piece could yield the possibility of the Jets selecting a quarterback like Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, two players many draft experts expect to go in the Top 5 of next April’s draft.
The Jets may need to move up to acquire a quarterback and the next four weeks will tell whether that happens or not.
After that the Jets will know their draft selection and can begin the search process for new leadership in the front office and on the field.