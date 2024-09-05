New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers Offensive Players to Watch
The New York Jets are just days away from starting the 2024 regular season schedule when they face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
The Jets are coming off a 7-11 season in which they did not have their biggest acquisition in recent history, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, on the field due to injury.
Without him, the Jets were second-to-last in the league with 268.6 yards per game, including just 96.9 yards per game on the ground. New York also averaged less than 16 points per game.
The 49ers went to the Super Bowl with a team that went 12-5 last year and was one of the best offenses in the NFL. San Francisco was second in the NFL in total offense with nearly 400 yards per game and was third in the league in scoring at just under 29 points per game.
It’s a wide gap and the Jets are hoping the return of Rodgers, along with the top offensive players from a year ago, can help bridge that gap.
Here are the offensive players to watch for both teams entering Monday’s game.
New York Jets
QB Aaron Rodgers
He’s 40 and he’s coming off a torn Achilles tendon. So, let’s start there. Which Rodgers will the Jets get? The one that threw for more than 4,000 yards in each of his last three seasons with the Green Bay Packers? Or something lesser than? Making it more speculative is that he didn’t play in the preseason. If he wasn’t coming off an injury he probably wouldn’t have played much anyway.
But, if he wasn’t coming off an injury the Jets would have had a year’s worth of stats to figure out where they’re going. For a bit, New York will hold its collective breath until Rodgers proves he’s, well, Rodgers.
RB Breece Hall
Hall is poised for a great year. Last year he rushed for 994 yards and five touchdowns, even though he faced defenses that gave him run-stopping fronts all season. The return of Rodgers, even if he’s not playing at an All-Pro level, should loosen up defensive fronts and open up room for Hall to run.
The acquisition of left tackle Tyron Smith should help, too. He remains one of the best run blockers in the game.
A healthy season for Hall and the Jets’ offensive line puts him in position to reach a Pro Bowl, if not earn All-Pro status.
WR Garrett Wilson
Wilson played four plays with Rodgers last season. Without him, he still put together a 1,000-yard season, the second straight of his career. As a rookie he was good enough to be named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
But he’s only caught seven touchdowns in two seasons. With a healthy Rodgers, Wilson might not only pass the 1,000-yard threshold for yardage yet again but lead the Jets in touchdown receptions.
San Francisco 49ers
QB Brock Purdy
Entering his third season, Purdy is now one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. Not bad for a guy that was selected with the final pick in 2022, the so-called “Mr. Irrelevant.”
He’s 17-4 as a starter in two seasons, led the 49ers to two NFC Championship games and a Super Bowl and he’s already been to a Pro Bowl. Last season he threw for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also led the NFL in passer rating at 113.0.
He’s been sacked just six percent of the time.
RB Christian McCaffrey
He’s the skill player that is most critical to San Francisco’s success and he’s coming off the best year of his career. He rushed for a league-high 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also caught 67 passes for 564 yards and seven touchdowns. He led the NFL in touches (339), scrimmage yards (2,203) and touchdowns (21), that led him to being named the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year.
So what will the two-time All-Pro do for an encore? Well, for starters, the 49ers hope he’s over the strained calf that kept him out of most of the preseason. He returned to practice on Tuesday.
OT Trent Williams
Speaking of returning to practice, the 49ers and the left tackle finally agreed to a contract extension earlier this week. His new deal is one of the richest for a player at his position and now the only question is whether he’ll be able to play on Monday. It’s a matter of whether he’s in football shape after missing all of training camp and the preseason.
He’s a three-time All-Pro and an 11-time Pro Bowl selection. His credentials speak for himself. If he plays, he’ll be a handful for the Jets’ defensive front.