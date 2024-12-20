New York Jets’ Michael Carter II Out for Sunday’s Game With Rams
Another week, another New York Jets cornerback is out for a game due to an injury.
This week, it's Michael Carter II, as he will miss Sunday's game with the Los Angeles Rams due to a back injury.
Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich announced Carter would miss the game during his Friday press conference and Carter was officially designated as out on the Jets’ final injury report.
Carter played last week against Jacksonville but hasn't practiced all week.
Last week, the Jets were without cornerback D.J. Reed, who missed that game with a groin injury. Reed has been a full participant all week in workouts, which is a good sign that he should be available on Sunday. He also doesn't carry an injury designation going into the game.
Two weeks ago, The Jets were without cornerback Sauce Gardner, who missed a game with a hamstring injury. He returned last Sunday and picked off his first pass in more than two years, an interception that clinched New York’s victory over Jacksonville, the team’s first win in more than a month.
Sunday’s game between the Jets (4-10) and the Rams (8-6) is set for 1 p.m. eastern on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The game will be televised on CBS.
While the Jets are starting the process of interviewing candidates for their general manager position, the Rams are fighting with Arizona to win the NFC West.
The secondary continues to be a rocky spot for the Jets, as they placed safety Jalen Mills on injured reserve earlier this week and he will miss the remainder of the season. He suffered a collarbone injury after he made an interception against the Jaguars.
Four New York players are questionable going into the game — guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (hamstring), running back Braelon Allen (questionable) and defensive lineman Leki Fotu (knee).
Williams has not practiced all week and is the most likely of the four to miss Sunday's game. Fotu is worth watching because he has been a full participant in practice all week. He is currently on injured reserve, but New York opened his practice window on Wednesday. For him to be available on Sunday, the Jets would need to make a 53-man roster move by Saturday afternoon.
Jets who are on the injury report but don’t carry a designation going into Sunday’s game include running back Isaiah Davis (back), cornerback Brandin Echols (shoulder), offensive lineman Morgan Moses (knee), linebacker Quincy Williams (knee) and guard Xavier Newman (groin).