New York Jets Might Pursue Dual-Threat Quarterbacks This Offseason
The New York Jets are going to be coming out of their bye week with plenty of drama surrounding the team.
It is nothing sort of a mess and a circus for the Jets in 2024. Coming into the season, hopes were high with a healthy Aaron Rodgers and some nice upgrades in the offseason.
However, despite getting off to a 2-1 start to the season, New York is now 3-8, and they don’t have the same head coach or general manager from the start of the season.
It seems like just a matter of time before Rodgers plays his last game with the Jets.
With owner Woody Johnson blowing the team up once again, the Jets will be starting from scratch this offseason. It's believe Johnson will start by hiring a general manager and then the pair would make a decision on a head coach. That would be a "by-the-book" way of doing things, but Johnson hasn't done much by the book lately.
Since New York will be bringing in a new general manager and new head coach, they will likely also have a new quarterback or two on the roster, whether it be a starter or a backup. While the NFL Draft might be the most likely place for them to find their quarterback, they could also look into acquiring one in free agency or a trade.
With the potential draft situation being far from settled at this point in the season, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report proposed that the Jets should look into either Justin Fields or Malik Willis.
“Fields and Willis are lumped together because they're highly athletic quarterbacks who will require the Jets adopting a run-first mentality, which makes a lot of sense with Breece Hall and Braelon Allen in the same backfield. Again, the next hire as head coach will determine a lot, but the Jets can build an entirely new offensive identity by taking a more unconventional approach.”
Both Willis and Fields are very athletic quarterbacks, and Fields especially showed that he can play a bit in the league from his time as a starter with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, a lot will depend on what the coaching staff and general manager view the quarterback position as.
If the new regime wants to go with a heavier rushing attack, adding either would make sense. Considering New York has two good running backs, including a semi-star in Breece Hall, that is certainly a possibility.
With a lot of time between now and the offseason, there will be plenty of options for the Jets to consider at quarterback. Even though they haven’t done so in a long time, the best-case scenario would be for them to draft and develop a quarterback of their own.