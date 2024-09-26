Should Fantasy Football Managers Worry About New York Jets Workload for Breece Hall?
Coming into the 2024 NFL season, New York Jets running back Breece Hall was among the most popular selections early in Fantasy Football drafts.
Managers looking to ensure they have one workhorse running back on their roster targeted the talented Iowa State product as early as halfway into the first round. His lofty average draft position was warranted based on the productivity he showed to this point in his career.
A second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Hall made his presence felt right away as a rookie. But, a torn ACL in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos ended his first professional season.
Coincidentally, in Year 2 of his career, it was against the Broncos in a Week 5 matchup that the coaching staff finally unleashed him as the lead back. Prior to that, he had been splitting work with veteran Dalvin Cook.
His production was outstanding. Despite not breaking the 50-yard mark in nine straight weeks on the ground, Hall was as productive as any running back in the league because of his dual-threat skill set.
He caught at least three passes in all but one of those nine games and found the endzone four total times. Five times he reached the 50-yard receiving plateau, more than making up for the lack of success on the ground.
Over the final three games of the season, Hall rushed for 357 yards and three touchdowns, adding 23 receptions for 150 yards and one more score. That strong finish had people expecting another massive role in 2024.
For the most part, he has not disappointed. He has scored a touchdown in each game, showcasing his elite dual-threat ability once again.
However, there is some cause for concern for Fantasy Football managers as he has seen his workload scaled back considerably.
As shared by JJ Zachariason of Late-Round Fantasy Football on X, his percentage of running back rushes has dropped each week of the season. The touches are encouraging, but it is something for owners to keep an eye on.
Part of the reason his workload could have been scaled back was the horrible schedule the Jets had to start the season. After playing on Monday Night Football in Week 1 on the road against the San Francisco 49ers, they visited the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 before hosting the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.
Keeping his wear and tear down having to play three games in 11 days makes a lot of sense. New York has bigger goals and aspirations that they will need Hall healthy to achieve.
Alas, there is another major reason that Hall could see fewer touches than he did last season. The team now seemingly has a capable backup who warrants a role of his own.
Rookie Braelon Allen has been excellent as the change of pace back, averaging 5.1 yards per carry through his first three career games. He isn’t a slouch in the passing game either, catching six passes for 45 yards and one touchdown.
Hall is still the starter and lead back, but he may not be the every down workhorse many were expecting in the Fantasy Football world. Allen has earned a role in this offense and could continue eating into the running back share, especially if fumbling issues continue for the third-year back.