New York Jets Quarterback Talks About Robert Saleh’s Leadership
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is taking strays left and right these days. From sports radio commentators to former players that now have a space on sports television, they’re being critical of how Saleh handled the team in Sunday’s 10-9 loss to the Denver Broncos.
They’re also watching closely the interaction between Saleh and his quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, after “cadence-gate” during post-game interviews.
Saleh said the team might have to examine the team’s pre-snap cadence after five false starts against the Broncos. Rodgers said it was time to hold players “accountable.”
The cadence isn’t changing. After all, Rodgers has been using it for years.
In a larger way, Saleh’s job is on the line after three straight losing seasons and a 2-2 start. New York is a fish bowl in every sense and each win and loss is met with a massive amount of attention.
At least one player believes Saleh has the locker room’s respect.
Back-up quarterback Tyrod Taylor, in his first year with the Jets after two seasons as the backup with the New York Giants, talked about why during an interview about player safety.
“He’s done a great job. He’s led us,” Taylor said of Saleh. “He’s held us to a standard. We have a lot of talent within our locker room, but when we step in the building there’s no egos. And I think it's because of the respect that we have for him and the work that he challenged us with.
“But, also just the standard that he’s set. We compete, we work, we have love and regard for one another, and it’s all through the leadership of him. “Each week it’s not always going to be pretty. There’s going to be some ups and downs. But his faith and his confidence never wavers and ours doesn’t either.”
Some don’t agree. For instance, former Jets offensive lineman Damien Woody was highly critical of Saleh and the job he did on Sunday, a game that would certainly fall in the “…it’s not always going to be pretty” category.
"What the hell is going on Robert [Saleh]? ... This team looks sloppy. ... It's unacceptable. It's a bad freaking loss and I put that strictly on the head coach,” Woody said on air.
The Jets offense certainly had issues. It committed several penalties, including five false starts (which led to the cadence conversation). There were also questions about the use of running back Braelon Allen in goal-line situations.
From Taylor’s perspective, Saleh has the locker room. In situations like this, especially in New York, winning solves a lot of problems — including criticism.