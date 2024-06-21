New York Jets Missing Star Pass Rusher Reveals Crazy Location
The New York Jets offseason has not been without drama early on as star players are missing practice for a multitude of reasons.
Their big offseason acquisition, pass rusher Haason Reddick, has been holding out of camp due to a contract issue.
As fans wonder where he's been, he shared a shocking image to his Instagram story that showed him in traditional Japanese garb while walking around Tokyo in the rain.
Just over a week ago, head coach Robert Saleh seemed to be okay with his whereabouts.
"Spoke to him over the weekend, appreciate the dialogue. He's in a really good place mentally. Working his tail off," said Saleh. "But he's choosing to sit this out unexcused."
Something may have changed, though, as he's now on vacation overseas while the rest of the league grinds away preparing for the upcoming season.
It's possible that he hasn't been fully transparent with the Jets, as it wouldn't be the first time in his short tenure with the team.
A major development came a few days ago when ESPN Insider Rich Cimini stated that the 30-year-old "gave his word" to New York that his contract wouldn't be an issue.
His expiring contract was the reason that the Philadelphia Eagles felt the need to trade one of the league's most successful pass rushers.
While it was clear he would need a new contract, it seems that he was initially going to be ok with waiting until after the season. Now, he's using his leverage to force a new contract.
The situation needs to be cleared up soon so he can actually start preparing to get back on the field. New York's only double-digit sack producer from last year, Bryce Huff, is gone. Reddick is meant to be the one to fill that void.
He knows how desperate that the team is, which could mean this is just another negotiating tactic, showing that he's not rushing back to the field.
What started out as a promising offseason has now turned into a headache.
Both Reddick and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been away from mandatory minicamp doing personal things.