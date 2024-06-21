Jets Country

New York Jets Missing Star Pass Rusher Reveals Crazy Location

The New York Jets star pass rusher has yet to make it to training camp and has recently updated his shocking whereabouts.

Dylan Sanders

Dec 31, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) looks on during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dec 31, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) looks on during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Jets offseason has not been without drama early on as star players are missing practice for a multitude of reasons.

Their big offseason acquisition, pass rusher Haason Reddick, has been holding out of camp due to a contract issue.

As fans wonder where he's been, he shared a shocking image to his Instagram story that showed him in traditional Japanese garb while walking around Tokyo in the rain.

Just over a week ago, head coach Robert Saleh seemed to be okay with his whereabouts.

"Spoke to him over the weekend, appreciate the dialogue. He's in a really good place mentally. Working his tail off," said Saleh. "But he's choosing to sit this out unexcused."

Something may have changed, though, as he's now on vacation overseas while the rest of the league grinds away preparing for the upcoming season.

It's possible that he hasn't been fully transparent with the Jets, as it wouldn't be the first time in his short tenure with the team.

A major development came a few days ago when ESPN Insider Rich Cimini stated that the 30-year-old "gave his word" to New York that his contract wouldn't be an issue.

His expiring contract was the reason that the Philadelphia Eagles felt the need to trade one of the league's most successful pass rushers.

While it was clear he would need a new contract, it seems that he was initially going to be ok with waiting until after the season. Now, he's using his leverage to force a new contract.

The situation needs to be cleared up soon so he can actually start preparing to get back on the field. New York's only double-digit sack producer from last year, Bryce Huff, is gone. Reddick is meant to be the one to fill that void.

He knows how desperate that the team is, which could mean this is just another negotiating tactic, showing that he's not rushing back to the field.

What started out as a promising offseason has now turned into a headache.

Both Reddick and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been away from mandatory minicamp doing personal things.

DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

