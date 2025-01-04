New York Jets Move Defensive Superstar to Injured Reserve Ahead of Finale
The New York Jets had already ruled out cornerback Sauce Gardner for Sunday’s game with the Miami Dolphins. But, on Saturday, the Jets (4-12) moved him to injured reserve, effectively ending what remains of his season.
New York made the move to open a spot on the 53-man roster so it could create some depth going into the finale.
The move allowed the Jets to sign defensive lineman Bruce Hector to the active roster. New York also elevated cornerback Tre Swilling and offensive lineman Zack Bailey to the roster from the practice squad.
Signing Hector to the active roster gives New York some depth in case defensive lineman Quinnen Williams is unable to play on Sunday. He is listed as questionable for the game.
Gardner has been fighting a hamstring injury since he suffered the injury in New York’s first game after the bye week. That injury caused him to miss the first matchup with Miami.
Since then, he’s played in every game, but he’s left the last two games early after re-aggravating the injury.
Gardner will finish the season with 49 tackles and an interception, which was his first interception in two years.
Hector has already played in five games this season so the Jets know what they’re getting from him, should they need him. He’s taken 94 snaps this year. He’s been in the NFL since 2018 and played for several teams, along with a stint in the XFL (now UFL).
Swilling was in camp and in the preseason with the Jets and has been on the practice squad all season. He played a smattering of snaps on special teams. Bailey was signed to the practice squad after the preseason and has been in the NFL since 2019. He has appeared in just one NFL game, which was in 2022.
For New York, defensive tackle Leki Fotu is doubtful. Offensive lineman Morgan Moses (knee), tight end Tyler Conklin (calf) and offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) are questionable.
Offensive lineman John Simpson (groin), wide receiver Malachi Corley (elbow), edge rusher Haason Reddick (neck) and linebacker Chazz Surratt (ankle) don’t have a designation.
Dolphins middle linebacker Anthony Walker (knee) is out and quarterback Tua Tagovaiola (hip) is doubtful. If he cannot play, Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback.
Miami offensive tackle Terron Armstead (knee), defensive end Calais Campbell (rest/neck), safety Jevon Holland (wrist), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (wrist/illness), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (knee) and wide receiver Dee Eskridge (finger) are questionable.
Dolphins punter Jake Bailey (back), safety Jordan Poyer (knee/finger) and middle linebacker Duke Riley (foot) have no injury designation.