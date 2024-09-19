New York Jets Move Injured Pass Rusher to Injured List in Pre-Game Move
The New York Jets made the roster move on their injured pass rusher, Jermaine Johnson, moving him to injured reserve and signing defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes from their practice squad in advance of Thursday’s home opener with the New England Patriots.
They also called up linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball for the game.
Johnson suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the second half of Sunday’s victory over the Tennessee Titans. It was a non-contact injury. The Jets disclosed the injury shortly after Johnson was carted off the field. Testing on Monday revealed the Achilles was torn and that he would miss the remainder of the season.
The injury is similar in nature to the one quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered in last year’s opener that caused him to miss the entire campaign.
Johnson has been listed as out on New York's injury report all week as a formality, since he was still on the active roster.
The 25-year-old ends the season with four tackles and no sacks. He had two tackles in each of their first two games.
Johnson was the Jets' first-round pick in 2022 out of Florida State, where in 2021 he was named an All-American, the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and an all-ACC first-team selection for his play with the Seminoles.
Taken No. 26 overall, the 6-foot-5 end had a solid first season for New York before he broke out in 2023, as he finished with 7.5 sacks and was named to his first Pro Bowl.
Johnson is listed third-string at one edge position behind Will McDonald IV and Eric Watts. The Jets will lean harder on McDonald, who had a career game against the Titans, finishing with three sacks and a forced fumble.
McDonald was New York's first-round pick last year, and he played in a rotational role with Johnson in 2023.
On the other edge Micheal Clemons is the listed starter, with Takk McKinley and Braiden McGregor behind him.
Holmes has four tackles this season after playing in each of the first two games as a practice squad elevation.
McCrary-Ball signed with the Jets practice squad in August after spending training camp and a majority of the 2023 with New York.
Another edge rusher, Haason Reddick remained on the reserve/did not report list. He is still holding out for a contract extension or trade and will surrender close to $800,000 in salary for the third straight week by missing Thursday’s game.
He has reportedly surrendered more than $8 million in fines, bonuses and game checks as he has not reported to New York since his trade from Philadelphia this spring.
Linebacker Zaire Barnes, defensive end Leki Fotu, offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer, wide receiver Malik Taylor and tight end Kenny Yeboah remain on the reserve/injured list.
Quarterback Jordan Travis remained on the reserve/non-football injury list.