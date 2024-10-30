New York Jets Named “Sneaky Fit” for Top 2025 NFL Draft Defensive Prospect
The 2024 NFL regular season has been a disaster for the New York Jets.
Nothing has gone right for the franchise, which has already fired head coach Robert Saleh. Even the acquisition of wide receiver Davante Adams and the return of edge rusher Haason Reddick has done nothing to turn around the team’s fortunes.
Their losing streak reached five games after an embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots in Week 8. A team many thought could contend for a Super Bowl coming into the year is closer to the No. 1 pick than a playoff spot heading into the midway point of the season.
This certainly isn’t the position ownership or the front office expected to be in, as some major changes are likely on the horizon. If this team doesn’t make a push for the postseason, the slate could be wiped clean this offseason with a total rebuild getting done.
The only positive to a team falling as short of expectations as the Jets are trending toward is that they will receive a high draft pick. New York could conceivably find an impact player to help build a new foundation moving forward.
There is still a lot of time for the draft order to get figured out, but the Jets are currently well inside the top 10. That means some excellent prospects could fall into their laps.
One player, in the opinion of ESPN’s Steve Muench, who could be a sneaky fit for Gang Green is Penn State Nittany Lions edge rusher, Abdul Carter.
“Through eight weeks of the season, Will McDonald IV (the Jets' first-round pick in 2023) had the second-most sacks in the league, and the Jets were sixth as a team (23). And while 2022 first-round pick Jermaine Johnson is out after tearing his right Achilles tendon early in the season, he should be in good position to be ready for the start of the 2025 season. Lastly, Haason Reddick finally ended his holdout. So the Jets could have three talented edge rushers if they sign Reddick to an extension and Johnson gets healthy -- but that's a big "if."
With that in mind, drafting a talented edge rusher in the first round for the third time in four drafts isn't out of the question for New York,” the draft expert wrote.
Getting after the quarterback is incredibly important in the NFL. If a defense cannot generate pressure, even the most pedestrian of passers will be able to find success moving his team down the field.
New York’s pass rush has been incredibly disappointing outside of Will McDonald IV. The injury to Jermaine Johnson II was a big blow and Reddick not playing until Week 8 certainly didn’t help.
Using a first-round pick on another edge rusher seems like overkill at this point. But the future of the position is up in the air given Reddick’s insistence on landing a long-term deal and Johnson’s injury rehab.
With how poorly things have gone, the Jets will likely draft for the best available and not worry about positional needs as this roster just needs more talent.