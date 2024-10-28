New York Jets' Haason Reddick Attacks Bill Belichick For Pat McAfee Show Take
The on the field drama surrounding the New York Jets recently acquired star pass rusher has seemingly come to an end, but he's still continuing to drum up more off the field.
Haason Reddick seems to have taken exception to some comments made about him by a future Hall of Fame Head Coach. He then took to social media to let everyone know about it.
"Aye someone call Bill Belichick and give him a job. Seems like he’s home bored and can’t keep me out of his mouth. Come up for air why don’t ya (no diddy) [crying laughing emoji]," said Reddick in the post.
It's not exactly the most level-headed or family-friendly response to criticism. It was in response to clip floating around from Belichick's Monday appearance on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show."
They covered many topics during the interview, but one of them happened to be Reddick and the Jets' disappointing loss to the New England Patriots this weekend.
"Reddick came in the game and just ran by the quarter back multiple times, creating creating those scramble lanes that the Patriots took advantage of," the coach said while met with laughter from the panel of hosts in the studio.
While it is understandable to be upset with hearing criticism of his game on national television, it also is a part of the job. It should not be surprising to face criticism for not showing up on the stat sheet once after the past few months he had.
The star pass rusher stirring up drama on social media has seemingly become a trend since arriving in New York, as he made a few interesting posts in the middle of his contract dispute with the Jets front office.
Most notably, when the entire football world was asking where he was when practice started up back in June, Reddick posted a picture of himself in traditional Japanese garb. He was taking a quick trip abroad, marking his location as Tokyo, Japan.
Hopefully, for the Jets, the play on the field can continue to improve as Reddick gets into the groove of things. If not, this will continue to look like one of the worst moves the team has made in a long time.