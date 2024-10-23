New York Jets Star Wide Receiver Candidly Offers Advice for Team After Loss
Davante Adams hit town just a week ago but he’s already talking like he knows how to fix the New York Jets’ offense.
The All-Pro wide receiver made his weekly appearance on “Up and Adams” with Kay Adams on Tuesday to talk about the Jets’ 37-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the conversation got to the team’s poor offensive performance after a hot start in the 20 minutes of the game, which saw New York take a 15-7 lead.
Adams asked the receiver how he hoped the offense would evolve now that he’s a part of it. In other words, what needs changing?
You might be surprised by the answer.
“It's not even about doing anything differently, (it’s) more just converting the opportunities we had in the game,” he said. “It's not like we couldn't move the ball. I mean it was relatively easy for us to move the ball at times.”
He’s right — at least for the first 20 minutes or so. But, after Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw an ill-timed interception — a mistake he took responsibility for after the game — it seemed the offense just couldn’t get on track. Rodgers threw another interception in the third quarter, which bounced off wide receiver Garrett Wilson, and also had a field goal blocked.
The opportunities were there, Adams said. He said they slipped away.
“It was more about not converting on third down, you know, and not getting all the way down there and leaving it up to a field goal or something like that,” he said. “Obviously we got to get all of that corrected as well.”
New York certainly wasn’t efficient on third down, as they went 3-for-10 for the game. The Jets had 12 total drives and averaged less than six yards per play. The running game, once again, never got going, though running back Breece Hall had more than 100 total yards. Most of that came through the air.
Adams had a curious debut as a Jet. He was targeted early — Rodgers threw him a quick out to start their first possession but it was out of the receiver’s reach. He caught three of his nine targets for 30 yards. He was never able to get up the field and in a position where Rodgers could hit him deep.
He’s not worried about early chemistry with Rodgers, given their history.
“We got our bread and butter and we know what works and it's worked for years for us, and it's worked for this team too,” he said. “I mean this team’s lost — obviously I just got here — but this team lost probably three games by less than 10 points or something like that?”
He’s right. The Jets have lost three games by a combined nine points, noting New York is not that far away from people talking differently about this team.
That’s why, Adams said, it’s time to block out the talking.
“(Just) Block out the outside BS,” Adams said. “That’s the thing. We're right there. I mean it's ultimately about winning so you have to win the game and you know this team hasn't done enough of that this year.”