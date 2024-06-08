New York Jets Star Edge Rusher Likely Holding Out From Mandatory Minicamp
There are a lot of good vibes surrounding the New York Jets right now.
A rebuilt offensive line, healthy superstar quarterback, and upgraded wide receiver room will certainly do that for a team who has been one of the worst offensive performers for many years.
The thought is the Jets' defense will continue to be dominant, especially with a revamped offensive side of the ball which should put up points and allow this defense to finally be operating from favorable positions throughout the season.
Of course, that is predicated on Aaron Rodgers staying healthy, something he couldn't do after his Achilles tear four snaps into the year in 2023.
But if he can stay on the field and produce like he has in the past, then there is a real chance New York gets back into the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and snaps the longest active NFL postseason drought.
However, despite the sentiment that this defense will continue to dominate, there are some questions on that side of the ball.
Their safety situation needs to be worked out during camp following the departure of Jordan Whitehead, and they'll have to find producers on the defensive line after they shipped out 17.5-sack-guy John Franklin-Myers and lost Bryce Huff in free agency.
The Jets decided to trade for Haason Reddick to fill their edge rushing need, sending a 2026 third-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles that can become a second.
With 50.5 sacks over the last four years, the veteran was seen as a perfect replacement.
The only problem is Reddick has not reported the facility, prompting Robert Saleh to say he hasn't been in contact with the edge rusher and that he's "focused on the guys who are here."
Prior to getting dealt by the Eagles, he was looking for a new contract.
It seems like that is still the case as he's continued to stay away from New York's practices, forfeiting the $250,000 workout bonus in his contract.
His absence could continue over into their two-day mandatory minicamp that starts next week on Tuesday. If that's the case, he could be fined an additional $50,000.
At this point, that seems likely.
Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post reported Reddick passed on sharing with the news outlet if he planned on being at at the minicamp. They attempted to get an interview with him during his Camden at Family Fun & Fitness Day event on Saturday, which he declined, but did note he was wearing a Jets shirt.
When he swaps a shirt for a jersey will be seen.
Reddick would be playing on the final year of his contract that would pay him $14.25 million in unguaranteed money this season, a figure which has become well-below the market rate for a premier edge rusher like him.
It's unclear whether or not New York is interested in offering the 29-year-old a long-term contract, but it seems likely they would have considered this prior to trading for him.