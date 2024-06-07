New York Jets Star Garrett Wilson Reveals Primary Goal For 2024 Season
The New York Jets are going to be an interesting team to watch this season. Amid a lot of hype about them potentially being a Super Bowl sleeper, there are many big questions that need to be answered.
Obviously, the biggest has to do with the health of Aaron Rodgers.
Can the 40-year-old quarterback come back strong from the torn Achilles that he suffered last year? Another question is, can the team as a whole buck off the negative energy that has surrounded them for years?
Joe Douglas has done an excellent job of building the roster on both sides of the ball. Offensively, there is no question that the Jets have the talent and potential to be elite.
Garrett Wilson is expected to take yet another leap forward in 2024. Having Rodgers throwing him the ball alone is going to bring a big rise in production.
More than likely, a new big contract will be coming to Wilson in the near future. He's going to need an extension soon and they are likely already planning for that fact.
With that on the horizon, though, the star has one primary goal for the upcoming campaign.
He wants to get into the playoffs.
"Winning games. Getting into the playoffs. I'm confident if we do that, everything will take care of itself. I've always lived by that, just focus on winning. The other stuff will shine through. You've got to win somehow. We've got to score points, and I'll have something to do with it," he said.
At just 23 years old, Wilson is one of the rising young stars in the NFL. He has superstar potential and he has shown a lot of that ceiling already.
During the 2023 season with New York, Wilson racked up 95 receptions for 1,042 yards and three touchdowns. Those numbers came while primarily catching footballs from Zach Wilson and Trevor Siemian.
Rodgers and Wilson have already formed a great connection and chemistry.
The future Hall of Fame quarterback has been very vocal about how highly he thinks of the young wideout. In fact, he's even compared him to superstar receiver Davante Adams.
All of that being said, the upcoming 2024 season is full of big-time potential for the Jets.
The pieces have been put together and the talent is there.
Now, they simply need to pull it all together and go break out of the slump that the franchise has been in for far too long.