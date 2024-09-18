New York Jets Offensive Line Showing Incredible Improvement Early in 2024
There were a number of needs on the New York Jets roster that needed to be addressed during the 2024 NFL offseason. Arguably the most pressing was their offensive line.
A lot of people blamed Aaron Rodgers’ injury in the opener of the 2023 season against the Buffalo Bills as the reason the Jets struggled last year. But, even if he had been healthy, performing behind that offensive line would have been difficult.
The Jets couldn’t block anyone and injuries in the trenches had them digging deep into their depth chart. Third-stringers and practice squad players were getting reps, leading to poor results on the field.
Looking to turn things around, Joe Douglas was aggressive in finding upgrades.
He acquired former New York right tackle Morgan Moses in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens. Guard John Simpson was also poached from the Ravens in free agency.
To solidify Rodgers’ blindside, the team signed former Dallas Cowboys star Tyron Smith to be their starting left tackle. In the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, they doubled down, selecting Penn State’s Olu Fashanu.
Those additions certainly looked good on paper, but would it translate to the field?
So far so good in that regard.
Smith, Moses and Simpson, combined with guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and center Joe Tippmann, have turned what was a weakness last season into a strength offensively.
As shared by Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic on X, all of them are currently thriving. Only one pressure and one sack by the Tennessee Titans were credited against the offensive line, both going against Tippmann.
Despite that, he was still the No. 2 ranked center in the NFL for Week 2.
Moses was the lowest-graded player among his teammates and still was ranked an elite 12th overall among tackles. Smith was No. 3.
On the interior, Vera-Tucker came in at No. 6 and Simpson was No. 9.
Finding success in the trenches is key to the Jets' offense if they are going to produce at a high level. With the defense dealing with some issues because of injuries, it has been a welcome sight seeing the offense do their part.
As long as that five-man group can stay healthy, Rodgers has enough left in the tank to keep the group on track. Breece Hall and Braelon Allen are certainly thrilled about the work by the offensive line as they are regularly opening up holes to burst through in the running game.