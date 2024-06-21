New York Jets Offseason 'To-Do List' Is All About Extending One Player
The New York Jets offseason has gone as well as it could've. Joe Douglas could make another move or two to solidify this roster, but he's done a good job of adding talent in trades, free agency, and the draft.
All of the success the Jets find this season will be on the shoulders of Aaron Rodgers. If he stays healthy and looks like he did two seasons ago, they should be in a great position to make noise.
However, the Haason Reddick situation is an interesting one, and something they have to figure out soon.
Reddick, one of the top edge rushers in football, was happy to play for New York when the trade happened, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.
"I'm happy. I'm looking forward to it."
Searching for a new contract, he didn't show up to mandatory minicamp. Cimini believes that this could lead to a training camp holdout but noted that those aren't as common due to fines.
"This sets the stage for a potential training camp holdout, although those don't happen as often as they once did because of the steep fine schedule.
"Any player under contract who doesn't report is fined a mandatory $50,000 per day, and it's non-waivable. The hold-in is an option that some players utilize."
Matt Holder of Bleacher Report listed every team's "to-do list" for the remainder of the offseason. For the Jets, he listed giving Reddick a new contract.
"It's been one of the weirder storylines to hit the press recently as Reddick sat out of mandatory training camp after the Jets traded for him in April.
"Reportedly, the team isn't worried about getting into a nasty holdout with the pass-rusher, but the sooner they sign him, the better."
Making sure Reddick is happy should be priority No. 1 for the franchise at this point in the offseason. The last thing they need when they're trying to compete for a Super Bowl is to have one of their top defensive players skipping training camp.
It's rare, but sometimes players even sit out games until contract situations are figured out. That isn't expected to happen, but crazier has gone down in the NFL.
His production proves that he deserves a big contract, posting at least 11 sacks in each of the past four seasons, including 16 in 2022.
From New York's side, wanting to see how Reddick looks makes sense. However, they have to understand his position in this situation, as he wants to be compensated fairly.