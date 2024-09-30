New York Jets Struggling Star Speaks on Rough Start To Season
The first four weeks of the 2024 season for Breece Hall haven't gone as planned.
While Hall has had good moments for the New York Jets, he hasn't been half of the player he was expected to be coming into the campaign.
With Aaron Rodgers healthy, the hope was for him to open up the run game for the Jets. Hall, however, hasn't done anything to help that.
He has 56 carries for just 174 yards, coming out to an average of 3.1 yards per carry. In their Week 4 loss, Hall rushed for four yards on 10 attempts, which simply won't help New York win football games.
So, what's been the issue? Is he not as good as he was believed to be? Is Hall just having a quiet start to the year?
"I wish I could tell you, bro," Hall said, according to SNY. "Everybody, my teammates, know how much I put into it, and I know how much they put into it as well."
No one should ever question his work ethic. It's also fair to say that players sometimes have rough patches. That includes some of the greatest running backs in NFL history.
Unfortunately, the Jets don't have much time for the youngster to figure it out. This is a team with Super Bowl aspirations, and every game that he plays like he did on Sunday will cost them.
After finishing with 994 yards on 223 carries in 2023, all signs pointed to the 23-year-old having a monster season.
He also had 463 yards on 80 carries before getting injured in 2022, so this is the first time in his young career that he's truly struggled.
Whatever the reason may be, it's something New York will have to figure out.
Hall took the blame for his rough start but also added that he's the "focal point of most defenses," which shouldn't matter as much as he's blaming it for.
"Unfortunately for me, I haven't been having the big rushing games, but I'm trying to do my part. I wish I could run for 100, 200 yards every game...realistically right now, I'm the focal point of most defenses. It's just really not happening."
Every top running back in the NFL is the focal point of the opposing team's defense, and they seem to be just fine.
He was also the focal point of defenses last season, so that excuse doesn't hold much weight.