New York Jets' Recent Draft Class Trending Toward Historic Status
The New York Jets needed multiple hits in the 2022 NFL draft, especially considering the overabundance of duds they landed in 2020 and 2021.
General manager Joe Douglas' back was up against the wall in April 2022, and he delivered. The Jets had four selections in the Top 36, and Douglas launched a grand slam.
New York secured four starters with their first four picks.
After drafting cornerback Sauce Gardner at No. 4 overall, the Jets chose WR1 Garrett Wilson six spots later. Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson, who earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2023, was Gang Green's third first-round pick, and dynamic running back Breece Hall was selected early in Round 2.
The Jets' 2022 draft class can already be considered a massive success and could eventually reach historic levels. The latest praise for the star-studded quartet comes from Bleacher Report.
When ranking the eight best NFL draft classes from the last 10 years, writer Brent Sobleski placed the New York at No. 5 on a list headlined by the New Orleans Saints' 2017 class.
"... With Aaron Rodgers back from an Achilles injury this season, each of these young players should have an opportunity to be spotlighted to an even greater degree after an already impressive start to their careers," said Sobleski.
Also notable, the Jets found current TE2 Jeremy Ruckert late in Round 3. Two fourth-round picks —offensive lineman Max Mitchell and defensive lineman Micheal Clemons — have seen action as depth pieces over the past two seasons.
Jets' 2022 Top Draft Picks
CB Sauce Gardner, No. 4 overall (Round 1)
Set to turn 24 years old prior to the regular season, Gardner already has two All-Pro First Team selections to show for his two NFL seasons. Gardner, arguably the league's best cornerback, has recorded 31 passes defensed over 33 career starts.
Quarterbacks have already developed a tendency to shy away from throwing Gardner's way. He limits opposing receivers to under 6.0 yards per target.
WR Garrett Wilson, No. 10 overall (Round 1)
Wilson has posted back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving campaigns and his production should get a boost from Rodgers playing quarterback. The two have seemingly established a strong rapport with one another dating back to 2023 OTAs.
"When Aaron Rodgers throws it to Garrett Wilson, the ball never hits the ground," said NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger after visiting Jets' OTAs practice earlier this spring.
DE Jermaine Johnson, No. 26 overall (Round 1)
Johnson started slow as a rookie, but made a gigantic leap in Year 2, becoming an everyday starter and a Pro Bowler. The 6-foot-5 specimen recorded 7.5 sacks and seven pass deflections while starting all 17 games in 2023.
The energetic edge rusher more than doubled his defensive snap count from his rookie campaign.
RB Breece Hall, No. 36 overall (Round 2)
Hall showed his game-breaking acceleration as a ball carrier and receiver last year. He ranked second amongst a NFL running backs in scrimmage yards (1,585) and first in receptions (76). Hall, who exceeded 20.5 miles per hour on an 83-yard sprint in Week 1, said he's in an even better place heading into the 2024 season.
“I'm a lot leaner. I feel a lot healthier, my knee feels a lot better,” said Hall during mandatory minicamp. “I just feel like I'm back to my old self.”