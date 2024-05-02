Pro Bowl Pass Rusher Issues Warning for NFL and New York Jets' Fans
New York Jets' defensive end Jermaine Johnson has high expectations for Year 3 in the NFL.
After seeing limited snaps as a rookie, the 2022 first-round draft pick emerged as an effective starter and Pro Bowl alternate in 2023. With Jets' OTAs underway, the 25-year-old Johnson made an in-studio appearance on NFL Network's Total Access and provided an outlook for what lies ahead.
"I just can't wait to get there and give my team everything I have, every rep, every play, every second, every practice. I'm locked and loaded. I'm ready to go. I'm working my tail off," said Johnson, who totaled 7.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits in 17 starts last year.
With Johnson's contributions, New York featured the NFL's third-ranked defense (292.3) in 2023. The Jets limited opponents to a league-low 4.57 yards per play while accounting for a 9.20 percent sack rate (fifth in NFL).
"The goal for a defense is to pitch a shutout every game. The goal for a team is go 1 and 0 every week. That's our mindset, that's our goal, and I know everyone in that building is fired up and we're all just excited to get this train going," said Johnson.
The Jets finished with a 7-10 record last year after losing future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers to an Achilles tear four offensive snaps into the season. With Rodgers set to make a triumphant return, there is a glass half-full mentality in Florham Park.
"We still got our eyes on the Super Bowl, still got our eyes on the prize," cautioned Johnson.
He ended the on-air interview segment by warning fans to "Get your popcorn. That's all I gotta say."
This past weekend, Johnson displayed his excitement when the Jets drafted his former Florida State teammate, quarterback Jordan Travis.