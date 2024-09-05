New York Jets Release First Depth Chart of Regular Season
The New York Jets have released their first official depth chart of the 2024 regular season as they prepare to open against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
The two-deep chart was posted by news outlets covering the team, including ESPN.
The chart is the first indication of how the Jets will be aligned when they take the field in Week 1.
As expected, Aaron Rodgers was listed first at quarterback, with Tyrod Taylor behind him. Rodgers is back after he tore his Achilles tendon on the fourth offensive play of last season.
Breece Hall, who rushed for nearly 1,000 yards last year, is at the top of the chart at running back, with Braelon Allen and Israel Abanikanda listed together behind him on the two-deep.
Allen is one of nine rookies listed on the depth chart. None of the rookies are listed at the top of the depth chart at their positions.
Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard and Mike Williams were the three wide receivers listed as starters. Late last week Jets coach Robert Saleh said Williams would be ready for Week 1.
New left tackle Tyron Smith leads the offensive line, with John Simpson at left guard, Joe Tippman at center, Alijah Vera-Tucker at right guard and Morgan Moses at right tackle.
Tyler Conklin is the listed starter at tight end, with Jeremy Ruckert behind him.
Defensively, Jermaine Johnson and Micheal Clemons are listed as the starters at edge rusher while Quinnen Williams and Javon Kinlaw are the starters inside. Haason Reddick is still holding out for a contract extension and is not listed on the depth chart.
C.J. Mosley is listed as the middle linebacker, with Jamien Sherwood and Quincy Williams on the outside. Chazz Surratt is listed as both Mosley’s and Williams’ backup.
The listed starters in the defensive backfield including Michael Carter II — who just signed a new contract extension — cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, along with safeties Chuck Clark and Tony Adams.
On special teams, Greg Zuerlein is listed as the kicker and Thomas Morstead is listed at both punter and holder. The depth chart does not list a punt returner or a kickoff returner.
New York is coming off a 7-11 season as it enters its fourth season under Saleh, who has not led the Jets to a winning season since he arrived before the 2021 season. Saleh was the defensive coordinator for the 49ers under current head coach Mike Shanahan before he was hired by the Jets.
After the Jets face the 49ers, they’ll remain on the road and face the Tennessee Titans the following Sunday.