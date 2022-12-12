Jets Provide Injury Updates on Mike White, Quinnen Williams, Corey Davis

The Jets fell short on Sunday against the Bills, losing several key players to injury throughout the game.

While the loss still stings, and hurts New York's postseason odds, the Jets received some positive news regarding their injured assets on Monday.

There's a chance that all three of these players will be able to suit up on Sunday when the Jets host the Detroit Lions in Week 15.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh revealed that New York is preparing as if they have Mike White for this Sunday's game against the Lions. White went to the hospital after New York's loss in Buffalo, coming out of the game two separate times with a rib injury.

"Just talking to him, he feels good," Saleh told reporters on Monday. "We're just trying to let this play out. He's still fresh off the game so we'll see how things play out today, tomorrow and Wednesday."

Saleh had a similar update regarding defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who was ruled out on Sunday after suffering a calf injury. Williams currently has a 50-50 shot to play this week, per Saleh. They'll have a better answer on his status later in the week.

"He's dealing with his calf. Similar to the one he had in training camp," Saleh said, calling Williams one of the best players in the NFL. "We're going to give it a couple of days and see how he feels."

Lastly, wide receiver Corey Davis remains in concussion protocol after suffering a head injury against the Bills.

"He was feeling really good today and hopefully we'll have him back on Sunday," Saleh said.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.