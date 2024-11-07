New York Jets Rookie Receiver Relishes Shot at More Playing Time
A week ago New York Jets rookie wide receiver Malachi Corley was the butt of jokes. Now, it’s possible he could be the team’s No. 3 target.
That’s how quickly things can change in the NFL.
The trade of Mike Williams on Tuesday opened up a spot on the field for a third wide receiver. Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams are the clear No. 1 and No. 2 options, respectively. The third option, up until his injury, was Allen Lazard.
He was having a great season before he suffered a chest injury and was moved to injured reserve. He had 30 receptions for 412 yards and five touchdowns.
New York had hoped Williams would slide into a more prominent role, but he got off to a slow start and had 12 catches for 166 yards before the Jets shipped him off to Pittsburgh.
So, now, there’s an opening. Corley hopes he gets a chance to prove he’s ready for a bigger role.
“I’m excited for my role,” he said. “Hopefully, I see an increased role, an increased amount of snaps and everything. We’ve got a great group. So, whatever I can do to help us win, whether it be run blocking, yards after catch, I’m just excited to help us win.”
New York drafted him in April out of Western Kentucky, where he had an impressive career. That included a redshirt sophomore season in which he caught 101 passes for 1,295 yards and 11 touchdowns.
But, he’s been buried under the depth chart, was inactive for several games and has just one catch for four yards.
He could have scored his first NFL touchdown last Thursday against Houston. Corley took a handoff on an end around and was on his way to the goal line, but as he prepared to cross the goal line he dropped the football.
He thought he had crossed the goal line. Instead, he not only missed out on his first NFL touchdown but he encapsulated New York’s awful season to this point.
Because Corley dropped the football before the goal line and because the football rolled out of bounds, the Houston Texans got the football at their own 20-yard-line.
His coach, Jeff Ulbrich, didn’t mince words about the rookie mistake. Corley said in that moment that his teammates had his back, despite the mistake.
“That moment got pulled back from me, but my teammates really rallied around me, told me that they get the ball back for us,” Corley said. “I felt really good after that.”
Hopefully he can capitalize on his teammates’ faith in him on Sunday.