New York Jets Rookie Shines During First Start at Natural Position
The New York Jets suffered another bad loss in Week 11, as they fell to the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
It has been a disappointing season for the Jets. With a 3-8 record, their hopes of making the playoffs are essentially over, standing at 1% according to ESPN. While New York is still mathematically alive, it would take a miracle to reach the playoffs.
The Jets needed to beat the Colts in an effort to try and run the table but also claim a much-needed tiebreaker when it came to the AFC playoff picture. Despite having a late lead, New York’s defense was unable to hold it, as Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson led them down the field for the game-winning touchdown.
With the season basically over, the Jets will likely start looking toward the future. Their first-round pick, Olu Fashanu started at left tackle on Sunday in place of the injured Tyron Smith. Pro Football Focus recently graded that performance, and he performed well with a 64.3 grade.
“Fashanu again looked comfortable in his ... start at his natural left tackle position. He allowed three pressures, including a sack, but earned a decent 69.9 PFF pass-blocking grade. His performance in the run game was similarly productive, as he garnered a 68.0 PFF run-blocking grade. With the Jets nearly out of the postseason race, they may be well served to continue playing Fashanu in a starting role.”
Getting meaningful reps for their first-round pick is important for New York. The franchise unfortunately has to start thinking about next season and Smith is playing on a one-year deal and there is no guarantee the veteran tackle will return in 2025.
The Jets put a lot of effort into improving their offensive line this offseason, and the results have been mixed. However, getting their first-round pick in at left tackle now will be a start toward getting him more comfortable at the position for 2025 and beyond.
It wasn’t a perfect game against the Colts, but Fashanu received good grades in both pass blocking and run blocking. As the season progresses, he should only continue to improve, assuming he continues to get reps. Smith has a neck injury and his status is unclear.
New York is on a bye week before facing the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13. The rookie left tackle would be tested in a tough matchup against Boye Mafe of the Seahawks, assuming he gets the start.