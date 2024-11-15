New York Jets Rookie Set to Start Against Colts After All-Pro Ruled Out
The Olu Fashanu era at left tackle is set to begin for the New York Jets.
With veteran Tyron Smith ruled out with a neck injury, all signs point to the Jets’ first-round pick making his first NFL start at his projected position when New York (3-7) faces Indianapolis (4-6) on Sunday.
Fashanu has played this season. He just hasn’t started at left tackle.
After right tackle Morgan Moses suffered a knee injury in Week 3, Fashanu stepped into his spot for two weeks. He returned to the bench after Moses came back.
Against Houston, he was pressed into service as a guard for the first time in his entire football career due to injuries.
Now, he’ll start at the position the Jets intended for him when they selected him No. 11 overall out of Penn State in April.
He said to reporters earlier this week that Smith, Moses and the rest of the offensive linemen have been huge helps to him in getting ready for this moment.
“To be in the room with guys as accomplished as them (Smith and Moses), that’s all you can ask for as a rookie,” Fashanu said. “It’s not just them. It’s genuinely everyone in the room.”
Smith — who had played every snap in the first nine games of the season — left the Arizona game on Sunday with a neck injury as the Jets lost, 31-6.
Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said that Smith had some imaging done on the neck and he is still being evaluated. An move to injured reserve remains possible, which would take him out for four games.
The eight-time Pro Bowl selection had been on the injury report every week but it was for a weekly veteran rest day. Smith signed a one-year incentive-laded deal with New York after spending 13 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.
He was one of the game’s dominant left tackles but hadn’t played a full season since 2015 due to injuries. After he played in his ninth game, he triggered a bonus of nearly $3 million and was due bonuses of $1 million for each game he played the rest of the season.
Now, Fashanu will get his first crack at his natural position as a starter.
Smith isn’t the only Jets player declared out for Sunday’s game.
Linebacker C.J. Mosley is out after not participating in practice all week.
Wide receiver Davante Adams (illness/wrist) missed Wednesday’s and Thursday’s workouts but is expected to play on Sunday, per Ulbrich.