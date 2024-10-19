History Suggests New York Jets-Davante Adams Trade May Struggle for Impact
The New York Jets wanted to give their offense even more life by making the trade to get wide receiver Davante Adams this week.
In doing so, the Jets added their franchise to a short list of teams that have sought to upgrade this position via mid-season trade.
While many believe the trade has the potential to be successful, especially given Adams’ relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, it certainly isn't a guarantee.
In fact, history supports the fact that even though the pair have a long-term partnership it may not have the desired impact on the Jets’ fortunes.
The Athletic did a deep dive into the history of trading wide receivers at mid-season. There are 34 of those deals in the last quarter century. The site classified 17 of these deals as including significant capital in the deal, of which the baseline was a fourth-round pick.
The Jets traded a conditional third-round pick to Las Vegas for Adams, which would be upgraded to a second-round pick if Adams is an All-Pro or active for the AFC Championship game or the Super Bowl. So the trade qualifies.
The list features some familiar names, including Calvin Ridley, Emmanuel Sanders, DeMaryius Thomas, Randy Moss, and the recently-traded Amari Cooper, who is now with Buffalo.
The Athletic dug in further into the success of those deals and classified five of them as being “obvious successes.”
So how did it assess obvious success? Well it looked at a variety of factors, but most notably it assessed the end game for those teams. The five players the site listed all helped the new team reach the playoffs. One, Sanders, helped get the San Francisco 49ers reach the Super Bowl in 2019.
One of the other successes involved the Jets. Back in 2009 the Jets dealt two players, plus a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns to acquire Braylon Edwards. With Mark Sanchez at quarterback, Edwards averaged 45.1 yards per game and helped the Jets reach the AFC Championship game.
New York is banking that the chemistry between Rodgers and Adams — who played together for eight years at Green Bay — will help put the trade and the team over the top.
With Green Bay Adams had 669 receptions for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns, earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods during his career. And, he’s been productive with Las Vegas, too, as he caught 203 passes in his first two seasons while the Raiders played quarterback roulette.