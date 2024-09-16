New York Jets Rule Out Defensive Star as First Injury Report Revealed
With the quick turnaround to a Thursday night game with New England, the New York Jets released their first official injury report on Monday.
Monday’s workout, less than 24 hours after beating the Tennessee Titans, 24-17, was a walkthrough. But one Jets player is already out for the game, as expected.
Defensive end Jermaine Johnson is listed as out on the injury report, as both he and the team revealed he does have a torn Achilles tendon, an injury that will keep him out the remainder of the regular season.
This is the same injury that kept quarterback Aaron Rodgers out all of last season.
Listing Johnson on the injury report is a formality as he is still on the active roster. New York is likely to make a roster move that would slide Johnson to the injured reserve list and all allow the Jets to either sign a free agent or elevate a practice squad player.
New York could also work out a deal with holdout defensive end Haason Reddick, who has missed the first two games of this season as he holds out for a new contract. To this point, the Jets have said they will not deal with him until he reports. Reddick and his representatives have said he won’t report without a new deal.
The other Jets player listed on the injury report who did not participate on Monday was linebacker C.J. Mosley, who left Sunday’s game with a toe injury. Jets coach Robert Saleh is hopeful that Mosley can play and did not characterize the injury as turf toe.
Three players were limited participants on Monday — cornerback Michael Carter II (ankle), cornerback D.J. Reed (knee) and offensive tackle Tyron Smith (veteran rest day).
Saleh said that Carter aggravated a previous ankle injury in the game and that it is an injury he’ll likely deal with the entire season. A 10-day rest after Thursday’s game may help in the short term.
Reed was a source of concern leading up to Sunday’s game, as he went from being available per Saleh on Friday morning to being out complete for the Tennessee game. Saleh told reporters on Monday that Reed tested his knee before Sunday’s game and “wasn’t feeling it,” so he was held out.
Running back Breece Hall was on the injury report with a quadriceps issue, but he was listed as a full participant.
The Patriots’ injury report featured five players who did not practice on Monday — center David Andrews (hip), middle linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (shoulder), offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (knee), guard Sidy Sow (ankle) and linebacker Oshane Ximines (unspecified).
Limited participants included linebacker Anfernee Jennings (knee), cornerback Marcus Jones (knee), offensive tackle Mike Onwenu (wrist), free safety Jabrill Peppers (shoulder), guard Layden Robinson (shoulder) and defensive end Deatrich Wise (shoulder).