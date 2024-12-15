New York Jets Rule Out Injured D.J. Reed For Jacksonville Jaguars Game
In a flurry of moves, the New York Jets ruled out cornerback D.J. Reed before Sunday’s game with the Jacksonville Jaguars due to his groin injury.
Reed was already doubtful going into the game but the Jets (3-10) ruled him as they made the trip to Jacksonville (3-10). Also out is offensive lineman Xavier Newman (groin) who was also doubtful.
In other pre-game moves, the Jets elevated wide receiver Brandon Smith and tight end Zack Kuntz from the practice squad. New York officially moved running back Kene Nwangwu to injured reserve and signed cornerback Kendall Sheffield to the active roster. The Jets also released defensive lineman Takk McKinley from the practice squad.
In addition, tight end Tyler Conklin did not travel with the team for personal reasons but could join them in Jacksonville on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. eastern.
Reed played last Sunday and suffered the injury in that game. He has been New York’s most consistent cornerback all season.
The good news for the Jets is that Sauce Gardner is over his hamstring injury and ready to return. But, along with Reed, cornerback Brandin Echols is already out with a shoulder injury. He has the Jets’ only two interceptions this season.
New York is now woefully thin opposite Gardner. It’s not clear who will start. It could be Quan’tez Stiggers, Isaiah Oliver or even Sheffield who was just signed.
But the Jaguars clearly have a side of the field to pick on this Sunday.
Moving Nwangwu to season-ending injured reserve comes two weeks after he electrified Jets fans with a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. It was the fourth kickoff return for a touchdown for his career and it compelled the Jets to sign him to the 53-man roster last week.
New York players that remain questionable going into the game include running back Breece Hall (knee) guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) and offensive tackle Morgan Moses (wrist). Hall practiced on Friday for the first time in two weeks after missing last Sunday’s game.
Jets on the injury report that did not have a designation included edge rusher Haason Reddick (illness), cornerback Michael Carter II (back), offensive tackle Olu Fashanu (toe) and wide receiver Davante Adams (veteran rest).
Jacksonville tight end Evan Engram (shoulder) is out for Sunday. Guard Ezra Cleveland (knee), tight end Josiah Deguara (shoulder) and guard Brandon Scherff (knee/shoulder) have no game designation.